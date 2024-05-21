2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Postino WineCafe opening in Ballantyne

aerial view of a table with wine and dishes

Photo: Courtesy of Postino

Postino WineCafe, an all-day restaurant and wine café, is opening at The Bowl at Ballantyne this summer.

Why it matters: This is part of the Phoenix-born wine bar chain's broader expansion into North Carolina, including a location in Raleigh.

Dig in: Its food menu is designed to be shareable, and has items like bruschetta and charcuterie boards, plus other main dishes like panini sandwiches and salads.

  • Its drink menu will have craft cocktails, North Carolina beers and more than 30 wines by the glass.

Deals: Postino will offer daily specials, like $25 "Bottle and Board" on Monday and Tuesday evenings, which includes a bottle of wine and a board of bruschetta for $25.

  • "We serve all of our wines by the glass for $6 every day from 11am til 5pm," Bailey said.

What to expect: The 5,213-square-foot space seats nearly 200 people inside and 56 on its outdoor patio.

  • If you've been to a Postino in Colorado, Georgia, California or Texas, you'll notice no two restaurants are alike.
  • CEO and co-founder of Postino's parent company Upward Projects, Lauren Bailey, tells Axios that the restaurants are decorated to represent their respective communities.
outdoor patio
Photo: Courtesy of Postino

The vibe: "It's not a traditional, typical, restaurant," Bailey, tells Axios, adding that it's the kind of place you can go to work from your laptop, go on a first date, meet friends for happy hour, or host events like bridal showers.

aerial view of table with dishes and drinks
Photo: Courtesy of Postino

Stop by: 15210 Bowl Street, behind North Italia and Flower Child.

  • Postino will be open daily for lunch and dinner.
