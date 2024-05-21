Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Postino WineCafe, an all-day restaurant and wine café, is opening at The Bowl at Ballantyne this summer. Why it matters: This is part of the Phoenix-born wine bar chain's broader expansion into North Carolina, including a location in Raleigh.

Dig in: Its food menu is designed to be shareable, and has items like bruschetta and charcuterie boards, plus other main dishes like panini sandwiches and salads.

Its drink menu will have craft cocktails, North Carolina beers and more than 30 wines by the glass.

Deals: Postino will offer daily specials, like $25 "Bottle and Board" on Monday and Tuesday evenings, which includes a bottle of wine and a board of bruschetta for $25.

"We serve all of our wines by the glass for $6 every day from 11am til 5pm," Bailey said.

What to expect: The 5,213-square-foot space seats nearly 200 people inside and 56 on its outdoor patio.

If you've been to a Postino in Colorado, Georgia, California or Texas, you'll notice no two restaurants are alike.

CEO and co-founder of Postino's parent company Upward Projects, Lauren Bailey, tells Axios that the restaurants are decorated to represent their respective communities.

Photo: Courtesy of Postino

The vibe: "It's not a traditional, typical, restaurant," Bailey, tells Axios, adding that it's the kind of place you can go to work from your laptop, go on a first date, meet friends for happy hour, or host events like bridal showers.

Photo: Courtesy of Postino

Stop by: 15210 Bowl Street, behind North Italia and Flower Child.