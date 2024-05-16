Share on email (opens in new window)

Flower Child will open its second Charlotte location at The Bowl at Ballantyne on May 21. Why it matters: Flower Child is the latest of many businesses opening soon in the fast-changing south Charlotte neighborhood.

The vibe: The 3,555-square-foot restaurant has a similar vibrant feel as its other locations. The new Ballantyne location also has a shaded outdoor patio that wraps around the building.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Dig in: The menu at the fast-casual chain features bowls, salads and wraps. It also offers vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free options.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Stop by: 15210 Bowl St.

It'll open daily from 11am-9pm.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

"There aren't unique one-off items at this location, but things do change seasonally," Flower Child founder Sam Fox tells Axios.

The big picture: Fox is a James Beard-nominated restaurateur behind other popular restaurants like North Italia and Culinary Dropout.

He says that he first fell in love with the South End Flower Child building nearly five years ago. Following its success, he decided to expand his other restaurants to the fast-growing neighborhood.

He's following a similar path in Ballantyne.

North Italia is located across from Flower Child. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

What's next: Several new businesses are set to open in Ballantyne in the coming year, including North Italia, located across from Flower Child, on May 29.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Ballantyne's first brewery, will open on June 1.

Five minutes from The Bowl at Ballantyne Village, two new tenants were recently announced, including Perspire Sauna and Game Show Battle Rooms, each set to open in August.

