Weekender: 21 things to do in Charlotte like comedy shows and a Cheerwine Festival

🐶 Meet up with other dog parents for a walk along Ribbonwalk Nature Preserve. | Free | 9:30-11:30am | Details
🎉 Fiesta the Colombian way at Muraya for their "Palenquera Sunset Party." | Free | 12pm | Details
🥤 From live musical performances and Cheerwine-inspired treats, to family-friendly activities and a Cheerwine history exhibit, there's something for everyone at the annual Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury. | Free | 12-10pm | Details
🛍 Support local small businesses at Phoebe's Boutique's grand opening in Pineville. There'll be food and dessert vendors, music and mimosas. | Free | 10am-6pm | Details
😆 Witness Charlotte comedians share hilarious truths and perform risky dares at Birdsong Brewing's monthly "Truth or Dare Comedy" show. | Free | 7-10pm | Details
🛍 Shop from over 65 vendors from across the Carolinas and the South at the first-ever Carolina Streetwear Market in Camp North End. | Free | 11am-7pm | Details
😂 Witness Velocilaughter, an improv ensemble, perform quick-witted improvisations at Charlotte Comedy Theater. | $15 | 7:30-9pm | Details
Sunday, May 19
🥥 Dress in Hawaiian attire for brunch at Urban District Market. There'll be Hula dance lessons, a brunch buffet and a visit from Moana. | $30 | 10am-2pm | Details
🏃🏻♀️ Sign up for Charlotte's first Mental Health Matters 5K, kids dash and a post-race community festival to create awareness for mental health at McAlpine Creek Park. | $15-$40 | 5K starts at 10:30am | Details
🥳 Party on the west side during the Jay Day Block Party, featuring food trucks, local vendor pop-ups and live music from DJ Nine8Nine and Pluto for Planet. | Free | 1-6pm | Details
🥖 Dine like you're in the French countryside at L'Ostrica's Sunday Supper series. | $75 | 5:30pm | Details
🤠 Throw on your cowboy boots and hat and enjoy tunes from your favorite country artists while you brunch at SupperClub SouthEnd. | Prices vary | Brunch starts at 11am | Details