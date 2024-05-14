🏀 Change on Trade Street

The Charlotte Hornets have named Shelly Cayette-Weston president of business operations. Why it matters: Cayette-Weston is the latest hire in the organization's total overhaul since Michael Jordan sold his majority stake in the franchise to a group led by businessmen Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. The positions of general manager (Jeff Peterson), head coach (Charles Lee) and president (Cayette-Weston) are now all held by Black professionals.

Between the lines: Cayette-Weston, who replaces longtime executive Fred Whitfield, will oversee day-to-day business operations for the Hornets, their G League affiliate the Greensboro Swarm, Hornets Venom GT and Spectrum Center.

Catch up quick: Cayette-Weston spent the last 12 years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the last two of which were as executive VP and chief commercial officer. Her first five years in the NBA were with New Orleans.

A native of New Orleans, Cayette-Weston graduated from Tulane University, where she played basketball. She and her husband, Aron, have two daughters, Ivy Grace and Averie Marie.

What she's saying: "This is a compelling time for HSE, with Rick and Gabe's passion, vision and commitment, in addition to the transformative arena renovations and the new basketball leadership of Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee," Cayette-Weston said in a statement.

What's next: She'll start July 1.