Local and team leaders mark the start of renovations at Spectrum Center. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Spectrum Center closed for renovations on Monday. It will reopen on Oct. 2 with an Aerosmith concert. Why it matters: The nearly 20-year-old arena is getting a massive facelift over the next two NBA offseasons. Renovations should be complete before the Hornets' 2025-2026 season.

Between the lines: Spectrum Center opened in 2005 and has hosted everything from college basketball tournaments and hockey to the Democratic National Convention in 2012 and the NBA All-Star Game in 2019.

But the arena's age makes it a "little outdated," Gabe Plotkin, new HSE co-chairman, told reporters last August.

The planned renovations will improve ingress and egress, which has proven problematic at times.

Zoom in: Smaller back-of-house changes were already underway. Now it's time for fan-facing upgrades, which will occur in two phases. HSE employees will work either remotely or at the organization's temporary offices in Uptown.

2024 renovations will focus on improving traffic flow. Expect redesigned entrances and wider corridors on the concourse. There will also be a fourth vomitory (small tunnel between the concourse and the arena) in the lower level, allowing fans to get into and out of the bowl faster.

The Uptown concourse (upper level) will include a redesigned Dr. Pepper Pavilion and The Nest fan section. There will be new concession locations, signage and lighting.

Clubs and suites will be transformed. The two existing clubs (Hardwood Club and Inner Circle Club, which are on the same level as the court) will be relocated and upgraded. A new Courtside Club will be added, too.

Suite renovations will result in five different options. The 28 standard suites will accommodate up to 24 people. The four-party suites will hold up to 72 people, and mini-suites can accommodate up to 12 people. There will be one super suite, which will accommodate up to 76 people. There will also be a theater box, which will hold up to 130 people.

2025 renovations will include 2,500 additional seats in the lower level, plus brand-new seats for the entire bowl.

The founders' level will also be renovated and will include 16 suites.

The main concourse will also be updated.

Zoom out: Some changes will occur both in 2024 in 2025, like more grab-and-go markets, camera-driven technology for concessions, additional bar and menu options and more social gathering spaces with better bowl visibility.

Catch up quick: The city will contribute $245 million to the arena and $30 million to the team's future standalone practice facility.

The team plans to spend $70 million to $100 million on the new standalone practice facility, which is currently intended to go in an Uptown parking lot across from Spectrum Center.

By the numbers: An exact cost for all the upgrades has not been set, but it will include funding from the new owners, Donna Julian, HSE executive vice president & Spectrum Center general manager, said during a previous interview.

Fans can expect an increase in ticket prices by 10-20% on average, HSE chief revenue officer Jacob Gallagher told reporters in January.

Perkins&Will and Neighboring Concepts are the project architects. Turner and D.A. Everett are the construction companies, CAA Icon and The Wonder Group consulted on the project. Levy is HSE’s concessions partner. The city of Charlotte and the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority are also part of the project.

Turner, which is based in New York City with offices in Charlotte, was part of the Atlanta Hawks State Farm Arena renovations . It similarly had a "dark summer, where people leave the building and off we go," said Mark Dent, VP and operations manager for Turner.

D.A. Everett, a Black-owned, Charlotte-based company, was part of the Bojangles Coliseum renovations.

What's next: Roughly 300-600 people per day will work on the arena.

Here’s what Spectrum Center is expected to look like by 2025.

Spectrum Center's renovated bowl. Rendering: Courtesy of Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Concessions. Rendering: Courtesy of Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Courtside Club. Rendering: Courtesy of Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Dr. Pepper Pavilion and The Nest. Rendering: Courtesy of Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Gathering space. Rendering: Courtesy of Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Inner Circle Club. Rendering: Courtesy of Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Mini-suites. Rendering: Courtesy of Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Standard suite. Rendering: Courtesy of Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Theater Box. Rendering: Courtesy of Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Uptown concourse. Rendering: Courtesy of Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Editor's note: This story was first published on Jan. 12, 2024 and was updated on May 20, 2024 to reflect the arena closing for renovations.