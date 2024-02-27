New Charlotte Hornets owners want to build a bigger practice facility

This Uptown parking lot across from Spectrum Center is the proposed site for the team's new practice facility. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

The Charlotte Hornets' new ownership group is looking to invest $70 million to $100 million in a new standalone practice facility. Why it matters: City leaders envision ultimately creating a thriving district along Trade Street, including the arena, a new transit center and a new practice facility.

Catch up quick: Charlotte City Council approved $275 million for the team's facilities in 2022. That includes $215 million for arena renovations and $60 million for a standalone practice facility.

This deal also kept the team in Charlotte through 2045.

The 2022 deal included two proposed locations for the practice facility: a redeveloped Charlotte Transportation Center or 50% part of the gravel lot across from the arena.

Driving the news: City leaders voted 7-1 to move forward with altered plans for a standalone Hornets practice facility and redistributing city committed funds from the practice facility to the arena. Council member Renee Johnson was the only person to vote no.

Future development could include a hotel or "something that activates Trade Street," assistant city manager Tracy Dodson said during the meeting.

The team would own the proposed new practice facility, which would be larger since it uses 60% of the lot rather than 50%. It will replace the current practice facility at Spectrum Center that faces 5th Street.

The Hornets would have a five-year option to develop the full lot or or it would revert back to the city, Dodson told the committee.

The city would also redirect $30 million of the original $60 million intended for the practice facility to arena renovations.

The new practice facility would open in time for the 2026-27 season, per a team spokesperson.

"HSE is committed to fully funding the practice facility costs above the $30 million provided by the city," the Hornets said in part in a statement.

Novant Health, a major Hornets sponsor, will likely have a presence at the new practice facility with a sports medicine and orthopedic space open to the public, a team spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Zoom in: The Hornets owning the new practice facility frees the city of the financial obligation of maintaining it and the new plan also puts more public money toward the city-owned arena.

Between the lines: It's been less than a year since Michael Jordan sold his majority stake in the Hornets. The new owners are showing they aren't afraid to spend money and make trades.

Fans voiced their frustration when the new owners — a group led by businessmen Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall —announced a substantial makeover for Spectrum Center. Many fans didn't care about luxury suites; they just wanted a winning team.

What they're saying: Council member Malcolm Graham said he is "skeptical" of the district idea.

Graham, who chairs the jobs and economic development council committee, said he would also like to have a larger conversation about the number of days the city may use the arena. The current agreement is for 12 days annually.

He also expressed concern about the original practice facility being linked to the redevelopment of CTC, and the progress of the CTC project.

CATS interim CEO Brent Cagle, however, said CTC rezoning will take place in coming weeks and the project continues to move forward.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on Feb. 26, 2024 and was updated on March 25, 2024 to reflect council's vote.