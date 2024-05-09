1 hour ago - Sports

Charlotte Hornets hire Charles Lee as head coach

Charles Lee on the sidelines of an NBA game.

Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets have named Charles Lee as head coach.

Why it matters: Lee is the latest piece in a major period of transition as the franchise looks to create a winning product on the court.

Context: Lee arrives amid personnel changes in the front office, facility upgrades and a playoff drought that spans almost a decade.

Catch up quick: Lee, the Hornets' 12th head coach, has a decade of experience as an NBA assistant coach with the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.

  • His coaching career started at Bucknell, his alma mater, where he played from 2002-2006. He was part of the team that upset Kansas in the NCAA tournament in 2005.
  • He also played professionally in Germany, Belgium and Israel.
  • Lee is a Washington, D.C.-area native. He and his wife, Lindsey, have three daughters: Corinne, Vivian and Josephine.

What's next: Lee will head to Charlotte once the season wraps up in Boston, where he's currently an assistant coach.

What they're saying: "His high character and his ability to connect with players while also instilling a culture of accountability will serve us well as we construct a competitive team built for long-term success," Hornets general manager Jeff Peterson said in a statement.

Lee cited the Hornets' "talented young core of players ... (and) I'm excited about our future and what we can build here."

  • "There are few places as passionate about basketball as the Carolinas, and I look forward to coming to Charlotte and getting to work."
