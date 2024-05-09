Share on email (opens in new window)

The Charlotte Hornets have named Charles Lee as head coach. Why it matters: Lee is the latest piece in a major period of transition as the franchise looks to create a winning product on the court.

Context: Lee arrives amid personnel changes in the front office, facility upgrades and a playoff drought that spans almost a decade.

It's been less than a year since Michael Jordan sold his majority stake in the Hornets to a group led by businessmen Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin.

Catch up quick: Lee, the Hornets' 12th head coach, has a decade of experience as an NBA assistant coach with the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.

His coaching career started at Bucknell, his alma mater, where he played from 2002-2006. He was part of the team that upset Kansas in the NCAA tournament in 2005.

He also played professionally in Germany, Belgium and Israel.

Lee is a Washington, D.C.-area native. He and his wife, Lindsey, have three daughters: Corinne, Vivian and Josephine.

What's next: Lee will head to Charlotte once the season wraps up in Boston, where he's currently an assistant coach.

What they're saying: "His high character and his ability to connect with players while also instilling a culture of accountability will serve us well as we construct a competitive team built for long-term success," Hornets general manager Jeff Peterson said in a statement.

Lee cited the Hornets' "talented young core of players ... (and) I'm excited about our future and what we can build here."