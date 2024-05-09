Catch up quick: Lee, the Hornets' 12th head coach, has a decade of experience as an NBA assistant coach with the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.
His coaching career started at Bucknell, his alma mater, where he played from 2002-2006. He was part of the team that upset Kansas in the NCAA tournament in 2005.
He also played professionally in Germany, Belgium and Israel.
Lee is a Washington, D.C.-area native. He and his wife, Lindsey, have three daughters: Corinne, Vivian and Josephine.
What's next: Lee will head to Charlotte once the season wraps up in Boston, where he's currently an assistant coach.
What they're saying: "His high character and his ability to connect with players while also instilling a culture of accountability will serve us well as we construct a competitive team built for long-term success," Hornets general manager Jeff Peterson said in a statement.
Lee cited the Hornets' "talented young core of players ... (and) I'm excited about our future and what we can build here."
"There are few places as passionate about basketball as the Carolinas, and I look forward to coming to Charlotte and getting to work."