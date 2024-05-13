2 hours ago - Sports

Rory McIlroy is the king of Quail Hollow Club

Rory McIlroy holding the Wells Fargo Championship trophy at Quail Hollow Club in south Charlotte.

The police helicopter that delivered the Wells Fargo Championship trophy is in the distance as Rory McIlroy celebrates his fourth Wells Fargo Championship win. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Rory McIlroy won his fourth Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in south Charlotte Sunday.

Context: McIlroy, 35, also won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2010, 2015 and 2021.

  • He made his second eagle on the back nine to clinch the tournament Sunday in the city he loves.

Fun fact: McIlroy, who owns the Puttery, once had a bald eagle named after him at Quail Hollow Club. The Raptor Center released it on the course in 2016.

What they're saying: McIlroy said crowds in Charlotte have essentially watched him grow up throughout his career. "The support I get here is amazing," he said.

Between the lines: A helicopter landed in the fairway in honor of the officers who died in the east Charlotte shooting on April 29. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department chief Johnny Jennings delivered the Wells Fargo Championship trophy.

What's next: Elite golf returns to Quail Hollow Club in 2025 with the PGA Championship.

What we're watching: This was the last Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club, as the bank announced it would not continue as the tournament's title sponsor in December.

  • We're looking out for a new title sponsor.
