How the reigning Wells Fargo Championship winner spends his time in Charlotte

Wyndham Clark and Charlotte have a special bond. It's where the 30-year-old professional golfer got his first PGA Tour win last year. State of play: Clark is back in Charlotte this week to defend his crown. We caught up with him about how he spends his time in the city.

Clark usually stays in SouthPark, not only because it's a beautiful area, he says, but for the restaurants. He enjoys spots like Cowfish and Mizu.

He has a handful of friends who live in Charlotte, like Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Another must is a fresh cut from barber and friend Donny Blends.

What he's saying: "It's nice, because even though I don't live here and I'm not from here, I do have some connections and friends [here]," Clark says.

"It's a fun week," he says. "I get to do stuff off the golf course. Normally you go back to the hotel or the house you're staying at and you don't do much, but here I'm kind of getting out and hanging out with people and going to nice restaurants and having some fun."

If you go: The Wells Fargo Championship runs May 6-12 at Quail Hollow Club (3700 Gleneagles Road) in south Charlotte.