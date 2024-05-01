Developers interested in revamping Charlotte Douglas International Airport's "front door" have submitted 10 proposals ranging from hotels and breweries to industrial and manufacturing space, according to records Axios obtained.
Catch up quick: Airport officials rolled out the CLT Destination District plan to give its main entrance a facelift in January.
The goal is to develop roughly 90 acres owned by the airport along North Josh Birmingham Parkway and Stafford Drive near the Wilkinson Boulevard entrance, making it a more people-focused and welcoming "front door," per airport officials.
What they're saying: "We are still in the process of evaluation and selection. We anticipate being able to disclose it around mid- to late-May, when we have committed to the proposer that we will have a decision," an airport spokesperson tells Axios.
What's next: The airport is on track to request city council approval of the proposed agreement with the selected developer(s) this fall and to have contracts executed by Dec. 1, the spokesperson says.
Here are the highlights from the proposals. Affiliate firms are only included if they're listed in each proposal.
Context: This proposal is a joint venture between North Carolina-based development and construction firm Samet, California-based architecture and design-firm Gensler and Charlotte-based developer The Providence Group.
What to expect: 39 acres would be developed for the central district and 51 acres would be industrial development. The corner of Wilkinson Boulevard and North Josh Birmingham Parkway would be known as The Gateway, framing the entrance to the CLT Destination District.
Main Street CLT would span two blocks from Wilkinson Boulevard to Scott Futrell Drive with office, retail and hotels stretching into plazas and courtyards.
Parking and a gas station are also part of the plan.
There's also a possibility for a rail trail along the future Silver Line and a pedestrian bridge across North Josh Birmingham Parkway.
What to expect: Portman Industrial's proposal says possible tenants range from fields like tech and auto, to food production and distribution to advanced manufacturing, which would be housed in industrial buildings with a modern design.
The plan calls for Portman Industrial to purchase up to eight parcels. The first five would be part of phase 1 totaling roughly 42.8 acres at the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Stafford Drive. Phase 2 would include the option to purchase three more parcels (approximately 8.5 acres total).
Context: Seefried Industrial Properties is an Atlanta-based industrial developer.
What to expect: Seefried Industrial Properties intends to purchase roughly 43.44 acres between Wilkinson Boulevard and Stafford Drive. It would construct two industrial buildings totaling roughly 336,000 square feet.
Timeline: Construction would be complete by early 2028.
Context: The Dallas-based developer is a subsidiary of CBRE. This project would be led by its mid-Atlantic team (TC MidAtlantic Development V, Inc. is a subsidiary of TCC).
What to expect: TCC proposes constructing two industrial buildings totaling 403,000 square feet between Wilkinson Boulevard and Stafford Drive. Proposed terms would be a ground lease for $392,925 annual ground rent.
Timeline: Construction would take 13 months starting in May 2026 and ending in June 2027.
Context: Koulomb LLC is an EV charging brand for Monroe-based Pure Power Contractors, which is a utility-scale solar contractor.
What to expect: Koulomb proposes installing eight charging stalls. It would pay the city $1,600 per month to lease the parking spaces.
EV drivers would pay Koulomb at the pump ($0.50/kWh for the general public and $0.40/kWh for city and airport drivers). Koulomb would pay for all electricity used, plus all equipment and infrastructure.
Timeline: The charging stalls would launch 16 weeks after contracts are executed.