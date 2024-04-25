Share on email (opens in new window)

Several free and family-friendly festivals are happening in Charlotte this weekend, plus a couple of charity events if you're looking to support a good cause.

Friday, April 26

🎶 Experience a two-day music and arts festival with a lineup of artists at GreenLife Family Farms. | $65+ | Time | Details

🎤 Listen to award-winning country music performers Rivers Rutherford and Brett James at The Union to benefit Hopeway. | $300 | 6-10pm | Details

🎵 Join South Charlotte Partners Breakfast Club to talk about music at The Amp Ballantyne. | $25 | 7:30am-9am | Details

🌳 Stroll through Wing Haven for the 30th annual Gardeners' Garden Tour. | $75-$95 | 5:30-7pm | Details

🤩 Take a pilates class at the newly opened Club Pilates Plaza Midwood studio. | First class is free | 8am-6pm | Details

🖼️ Bid for a new art piece at the McColl Center's fourth annual Benefit Art Auction. | $100 | Times vary | Details

🎶 Enjoy a musical performance from The Piano Guys at Ovens Auditorium. | $59-130 | 8-10pm | Details

👯‍♀️ Vibe to a Taylor Swift-themed dance party at The Fillmore. | $30+ | 9pm | Details

🎤 Sing your favorite song at The Market at 7th Street's karaoke night. | Free | 7-9:30pm | Details

🎉 Enjoy BOOM Charlotte's 7th annual arts festival at Camp North End now through April 28. | Free | 6-10pm | Details

Saturday, April 27

🎊 Party to Good Cookies Bad Daddies Band at Resident Culture in Plaza Midwood. Proceeds benefit Cookies for Kids' Cancer. | $50 | 7-11pm | Details

🧩 Join the Autism Strong Foundation for a conference featuring resources, food and drinks at UNC Marriott Conference Center. | $75 | 7am-5pm | Details

🚘 Bring your classic or stop by to check out vintage vehicles at the Autobarn at the Gibson Mill in Concord. | Free | 9am-1pm | Details

🤣 Laugh at "that's what she said" jokes at Charlotte Comedy Theater. | $15 | 7:30-9pm | Details

🕯️ Learn how to make a candle to take home at the Market at 7th Street. | $36 | 4-6pm | Details

🐩 Take your dog to "Pawty for a PAWpose" for games at Monday Night Brewing Garden Co. Proceeds benefit Greater Charlotte SPCA. | Free | 12-5pm | Details

🏒 Watch the Charlotte Checkers playoff games at Bojangles Coliseum. | $30 | Runs through Sunday | Details

🌳 Celebrate Charlotte's tree canopy at the second annual TreeFest at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery. | Free | 2-5pm | Details

🧀 Munch on some of the best grilled cheese in the city at the Charlotte Grilled Cheese Festival at South End Station. | $20-$65 | 1-4pm | Details

🛍️ Shop the Hand Crafted Market Small Biz Festival at Triple C Brewing Company. | Free | 12-6pm | Details

🍾 Pull up to a Hillman-themed day party at RSVP South End. | $10+ | 4-9pm | Details

🎤 Kenny Chesney: Sun Goes Down Tour with Zac Brown Band at Bank of America Stadium. | $50+ | 5pm | Details

📚 Go on the Greater Charlotte Book Crawl to visit 19 Indie bookstores. | Free | Hours vary | Details

🎤 Pull up to the Charlotte Poetry Festival at Goodyear Arts. | Free | 12-5pm | Details

🎊 The Lowe's "Got Soul: Savor the Culture" Festival at The Amp Ballantyne. | $50+ | Details

🍤 Grab a fish fry plate and enjoy a block party at The Great Westside Fish Fry in West Complex. | Free | 1-7pm | Details

Sunday, April 28

🧘‍♂️ Exhale and unwind with Move Wellness's dance-based yoga at The Music Yard. | $25.20 | 11am | Details

🐤 Watch 50,000+ rubber ducks pour into the Whitewater Center's waters during the Hope Floats Duck Race that supports KinderMourn. | $12 for parking | 2-5pm | Details

🍽️ Enjoy a four-course dinner paired with beers at Birdsong Brewing | $60 | 6:30-8:30pm | Details

🎶 Play trap music bingo at The Fillmore. | $42+ | 2pm | Details

🏈 Meet former Panthers' player Luke Kuechly at Glory Days Apparel. Proceeds from the sale of Glory Day's new "Luke's Icon" shirt benefit Kuechly's nonprofit The Heartest Yard. | Free | 12-1:30pm | Details

👰‍♀️ Get ideas to plan your wedding with the Best of Charlotte Bridal Show at Divine Barrel Brewing. | $5 | 1-4pm | Details

🥂 Pull up to a day party with Hip Hop, R&B and Afrobeats music from a live DJ at RSVP South End. | $8 | 6-11pm | Details

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board. Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing, which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Submit your event.