🎤 Pull up to the Charlotte Poetry Festival at Goodyear Arts. | Free | 12-5pm | Details
🎊 The Lowe's "Got Soul: Savor the Culture" Festival at The Amp Ballantyne. | $50+ | Details
🍤 Grab a fish fry plate and enjoy a block party at The Great Westside Fish Fry in West Complex. | Free | 1-7pm | Details
Sunday, April 28
🧘♂️ Exhale and unwind with Move Wellness's dance-based yoga at The Music Yard.| $25.20 | 11am | Details
🐤 Watch 50,000+ rubber ducks pour into the Whitewater Center's waters during the Hope Floats Duck Race that supports KinderMourn. | $12 for parking | 2-5pm | Details
🍽️ Enjoy a four-course dinner paired with beers at Birdsong Brewing| $60 | 6:30-8:30pm | Details
🎶 Play trap music bingo at The Fillmore.| $42+ | 2pm | Details
🏈 Meet former Panthers' player Luke Kuechly at Glory Days Apparel. Proceeds from the sale of Glory Day's new "Luke's Icon" shirt benefit Kuechly's nonprofit The Heartest Yard. | Free | 12-1:30pm | Details
👰♀️ Get ideas to plan your wedding with the Best of Charlotte Bridal Show at Divine Barrel Brewing.| $5 | 1-4pm | Details
🥂 Pull up to a day party with Hip Hop, R&B and Afrobeats music from a live DJ at RSVP South End. | $8 | 6-11pm | Details
