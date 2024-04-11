3 hours ago - News
🎶 Dreamville isn't leaving
Dreamville organizers confirmed that the popular music festival will return to Raleigh in 2025.
- Exact dates will be announced in the fall when early bird tickets go on sale.
Why it matters: Since its 2019 debut, Dreamville has become a signature social and cultural annual event, putting North Carolina on the global stage and pumping millions of dollars into the local economy.
The intrigue: Wednesday's confirmation quashes concerns that some festival-goers had after comments made by J. Cole during his performance last weekend.
