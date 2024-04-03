Apr 3, 2024 - Food and Drink

Charlotte snubbed for James Beard award again

headshot
Illustration of a trophy wearing a chef's hat

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The 2024 James Beard Awards finalists were just announced. Although several North Carolina restaurants made the finalists, none are from Charlotte.

Why it matters: Our city has been nominated several times and has made it to the finals twice in the last two years, but we've never won an award.

Catch up quick: Daryl Cooper and Oscar Johnson of Jimmy Pearls in Uptown received semifinalist nominations for Best Chef: Southeast by the James Beard Foundation in January.

Go deeper: A new chapter for Jimmy Pearls

two men stand next to each other with their arms crossed
Cooper (left) and Johnson in front of their food truck. Photo: Axios archives

The chefs and restaurant finalists in North Carolina are:

  • Dean Neff of Seabird in Wilmington for Outstanding Chef.
  • Crawford and Son in Raleigh for Outstanding Hospitality.
  • Jamie Davis of The Hackney in Washington for Best Chef: Southeast.

Flashback: Last year, Charlotte chefs and business owners received three semifinalist nominations — the most our city had received since 2009.

  • Chef Sam Hart of Counter- was the only finalist out of the three and was ultimately beat for Best Chef: Southeast by Terry Koval of The Deer and the Dove in Decatur, GA.
