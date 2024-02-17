Share on email (opens in new window)

Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky-based brunch chain specializing in biscuit-centric fare, is coming to Elizabeth this summer.

What's happening: Biscuit Belly will open in the former Dollar General (previously Stanley Drug Store) in the Shops on 7th in Elizabeth.

Why it matters: Elizabeth has emerged as a culinary hotspot in Charlotte's restaurant scene, gaining momentum in the past year.

Biscuit Belly will serve breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week. Photo: Courtesy of Biscuit Belly.

What to expect: Biscuits are, unsurprisingly, the main character on Biscuit Belly's menu. A few highlights include:

"Bonuts," donut holes covered in cinnamon sugar made with leftover biscuit dough and served with bourbon cream cheese.

Biscuit sandwiches, like the "Fire in Your Belly," a buttermilk fried chicken breast with hot mayo, spicy pickles and cheddar.

Health-conscious options, like the "Brekkie Bowl," a bowl of home fries or cheesy grits topped with veggies, goat cheese and poblano-tomato sauce.

Lunch options, including a BLT and brisket sandwiches.

For boozy brunch-goers, there'll be cocktails, including a maple old-fashioned and tequila sunrise, plus Kentucky coffee (coffee with bourbon), mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Context: Biscuit Belly opened in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2019 and has since expanded into the Midwest and Southeast, with locations in Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana and the Carolinas.

Details: The Elizabeth location will be open from 7am-2pm Monday-Friday and until 3pm on the weekends.

The address is 1949 E. 7th Street, Suite 2

What's next: Biscuit Belly plans to open six locations in the greater Charlotte area, including Gastonia and Concord, co-owners Deepen Patel and Todd Gallinek say.