Southern brunch chain Biscuit Belly to expand to Charlotte

Biscuit Belly

Biscuit Belly in Louisville, Ky. Photo: Courtesy of Biscuit Belly

Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky-based brunch chain specializing in biscuit-centric fare, is coming to Elizabeth this summer.

What's happening: Biscuit Belly will open in the former Dollar General (previously Stanley Drug Store) in the Shops on 7th in Elizabeth.

Why it matters: Elizabeth has emerged as a culinary hotspot in Charlotte's restaurant scene, gaining momentum in the past year.

Biscuit Belly will serve breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week. Photo: Courtesy of Biscuit Belly.

What to expect: Biscuits are, unsurprisingly, the main character on Biscuit Belly's menu. A few highlights include:

  • "Bonuts," donut holes covered in cinnamon sugar made with leftover biscuit dough and served with bourbon cream cheese.
  • Biscuit sandwiches, like the "Fire in Your Belly," a buttermilk fried chicken breast with hot mayo, spicy pickles and cheddar.
  • Health-conscious options, like the "Brekkie Bowl," a bowl of home fries or cheesy grits topped with veggies, goat cheese and poblano-tomato sauce.
  • Lunch options, including a BLT and brisket sandwiches.
  • For boozy brunch-goers, there'll be cocktails, including a maple old-fashioned and tequila sunrise, plus Kentucky coffee (coffee with bourbon), mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Context: Biscuit Belly opened in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2019 and has since expanded into the Midwest and Southeast, with locations in Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana and the Carolinas.

Details: The Elizabeth location will be open from 7am-2pm Monday-Friday and until 3pm on the weekends.

What's next: Biscuit Belly plans to open six locations in the greater Charlotte area, including Gastonia and Concord, co-owners Deepen Patel and Todd Gallinek say.

  • After Elizabeth, the second Biscuit Belly will open in Fort Mill this summer.
  • Patel and Gallinek also own the Ballantyne and Fort Mill locations of the fast-casual chicken and custard chain Super Chix.
  • Updates for the Elizabeth location will be posted on the chain's local Facebook page.
  • Brunch lovers, check out our full brunch guide here.
