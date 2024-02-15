Share on email (opens in new window)

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has scored a $27 million federal investment that aims to prevent situations in which passengers are stuck idling on the runway.

Driving the news: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Charlotte today to celebrate $970 million in grants for 114 airports.

The money, made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will fund terminal projects.

Why it matters: Charlotte's grant will help replace up to 16 passenger boarding bridges over five years.

The bridge upgrades don't necessarily sound as sexy as a $1 billion runway or a "destination district." But Buttigieg says these investments will modernize airports and improve the passenger experience.

When old bridges malfunction, it can cause frustrating delays in boarding and deplaning.

Plus, replacing them cuts maintenance costs. The ones in use are more than two decades old, CLT tells Axios.

What they're saying: Charlotte's project will ensure the "walk from the gate to the seat is comfortable and has safe filtered air," Buttigieg told reporters during a briefing Wednesday morning.

"It's an upgrade to aging infrastructure that's much, much needed in that fast-growing city," he adds.

The intrigue: CLT isn't the biggest grant recipient (Fort Lauderdale's airport was awarded $50 million), so it's unclear why Buttigieg chose Charlotte to boast this infrastructure win.

It could be a testament to the airport's growth. A record 53.4 million passengers traveled through CLT last year, up 12% from 2022.

Zoom out: Raleigh-Durham International Airport is getting $12 million for the security checkpoint, baggage claim and inspection station expansion.