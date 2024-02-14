In case you haven't heard: The sixth season of Netflix's hit reality series "Love Is Blind" is set in Charlotte. Between the lines: Throughout the season, you'll hear terms such as "South End" and the "Bible Belt."

These names and phrases are familiar to Charlotteans. But if you hear them and you're not from here, you may be thinking huh?! I'm here to help.

Uptown

This is the business and entertainment hub of the city — home to skyscrapers and sports and concert venues like Bank of America Stadium, Spectrum Center and Truist Field.

South End

If you want to know where young professionals hang out, it's often in South End, located adjacent to Uptown. Some of the city's hottest bars, restaurants and breweries are here.

Pineville

A suburb south of Charlotte, home to Carolina Place Mall and some really good wing joints.

"Bless your/her/his/their heart"

This southern phrase can be a way to express sincere sympathy — but it's also used to show sarcastic pity.

Example: "He asked to split the check and he thinks he's getting a second date. Bless his heart."

Bible Belt

The South and some parts of the Midwest are considered to be in the "Bible Belt." This region is considered to have the highest concentration of evangelical Christians.

Breweries

Gathering around a picnic table and sipping craft beer has become a common pastime for Charlotteans.

If you're visiting, we made a list of over 40 breweries locally.

