Everything you need to know about Lovin' Life Music Fest in Charlotte

Post Malone performs onstage at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Dec. 31, 2023 in Las Vegas. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Lovin' Life Music Fest debuts this spring in Uptown. It's an event that organizers hope will help make Charlotte more of a music destination.

What's happening: The inaugural three-day festival runs May 3-5 in First Ward with several major headliners.

Tickets are still available. Prices start at $269 for a general admission three-day pass. One-day tickets are not available at this time.

Of note: Many details surrounding the festival will be released closer to the event. We will update this story periodically as we learn more.

Planning to attend the festival? Here's what you should know before you go:

Lineup

The lineup features a list of big-name artists including Post Malone, Stevie Nicks, Noah Kahan, DaBaby, Maggie Rogers and Dashboard Confessional.

Other artists include Mt. Joy, Young the Giant, Dominic Fike and Jessie Murph.

Hours for each performer have not been announced.

What to expect

There will be one main stage and two other stages to watch performances, according to the festival map.

Super VIP and VIP ticket holders are closest to the main stage.

General Admission Plus ticket holders have an elevated viewing area and the remaining space is designated for General Admission.

Transportation

Lovin' Life Music Fest will be held at 300 N. Brevard St.

You could also take the LYNX Blue Line light rail and get off at 7th St.

What to bring

You're allowed to carry a personal bag, phone, blanket and sunscreen.