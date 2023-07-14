Pause whatever you're streaming. It's time to go outside. Here are the 30 best outdoor activities within two hours of Charlotte. Distances are mapped from Uptown and listed in no particular order.

Head to the U.S. National Whitewater Center

Check out more than 1,300 acres of protected land, 50 miles of trails and access to the Catawba River and Long Creek at the Whitewater Center.

Bring the pup to enjoy the center's new 70-acre dog park.

Pro Tip: Start your day with a dry activity like rock climbing, ziplining or a ropes course before a water activity like whitewater rafting or deep water solo, both of which will leave you soaked. Bring a towel, a change of shoes and maybe even a change of clothes for the ride home.

Bonus: Refuel after your day in the sun with a meal. The Whitewater Center has five onsite food options ranging from grab-and-go to full-service, including River’s Edge, a full-service restaurant serving food, beer and wine with a view of the rapids. Check out the menu here.

Deep water solo at the Whitewater Center. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Explore the greenway

Grab your bike or running shoes, or go for a walk on one of the area's more than 67 miles of greenways.

Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Play pickleball

Pickleball is the sport of the season, so grab your paddles and head to LoSo to play at Rally, a new pickleball bar, restaurant and cafe with four outdoor courts and four indoor courts.

Rally’s outdoor courts. Photo: Amanda Anderson/courtesy of Rally

Hit the Padel court

Sure you’ve probably heard of pickleball, but have you heard of Padel? Think tennis meets squash. It’s the fastest-growing racquet sport in the world, as the New York Times reported.

Charlotte Padel Club in Matthews has three lighted courts.

Charlotte Padel Club. Photo: Sophie Aguilar/courtesy Charlotte Padel Club

Head two hours west of Charlotte and explore 10,400 acres of forest featuring four waterfalls along the Little River and several on the Grassy Creek. You’ll find High Falls, Triple Falls and Bridal Veil Falls.

Fun fact: Scenes from "The Hunger Games" were filmed at the waterfalls in DuPont.

Photo: Axios archives

Visit a lake surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains

Lake Lure is 79 miles from Charlotte and is one of North Carolina’s most scenic lakes. Rent a boat for the day or chill on Lake Lure Beach.

It's open from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Lake Lure. Photo: Katie Peralta Soloff/Axios

Pro tip: Stop by the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, an old bridge between Lake Lure and Chimney Rock State Park that's closed to car traffic and has been transformed into a planted garden over the Broad River. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Climb every mountain

North Carolina is filled with beautiful mountains, trails and places to camp. Here are seven to check out:

The Ridgeline Trail at Crowders Mountain. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Crowders Mountain State Park is a straight shot down I-85 South and a crisp 24 miles from the city. You can see the Charlotte skyline on a clear day. There are more than 20 miles of trails to explore, plus you can fish, rock climb and boulder in the park.

Morrow Mountain State Park. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Morrow Mountain State Park takes you 46 miles east of Charlotte. There are 37 miles of hiking trails and 19 miles of horseback riding trails.

South Mountains State Park is 54 miles from Charlotte. You’ll climb up what will feel like a million stairs, but the view of the waterfall is worth it. The park has more than 47 miles of hiking trails, 17 miles of biking trails and 35 miles of horseback riding trails.

The waterfall at South Mountains State Park. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Chimney Rock State Park is just past Lake Lure, 80 miles from Charlotte. It's filled with breathtaking views and a 404-foot waterfall. "The Last of the Mohicans" filmed parts of the movie in the state park.

View from the Opera Box at Chimney Rock State Park. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Stone Mountain State Park is 81 miles from Charlotte. Check out the waterfall and climb to the summit of the mountain. The 600-foot granite dome is a National Natural Landmark. Check out the park’s 20 miles of hiking trails and 10 miles of horseback riding trails.

The waterfall at Stone Mountain State Park. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Pilot Mountain State Park is 83 miles away and includes 14 miles of hiking trails and nine miles of horseback riding trails.

Pilot Mountain State Park. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Hanging Rock State Park is 88 miles away and gives you a chance for the iconic hanging off-a-cliff photo. Don't worry, it's just an illusion for the camera. Don't forget to check out the waterfalls on the Indian Creek Trail. The park has 48 miles of hiking trails, 15 miles of biking trails and six miles of horseback riding trails.

Hanging Rock State Park. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Check out a community festival

There's nothing like gathering with your neighbors to remind you just how much love we have for each other in Charlotte.

Take the Charlotte Food Festival, the city's largest food festival, for instance. From June 7-9, sample bites from local restaurants and enjoy various performances and activities in Uptown. It's free to attend.

Listen to live music

Head to River Jam at the Whitewater Center and listen to live music by the water, the live music series at the Metropolitan in Midtown or one of Charlotte's venues, like Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Bank of America Stadium or PNC Music Pavilion.

Photo: Courtesy of the U.S. National Whitewater Center

Take in a game

Head to Truist Field in Uptown to watch the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, or to Bank of America Stadium for a Charlotte FC game.

Truist Field. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Working on your fitness with friends

Head to an outdoor fitness class or check out a local run club (nearly every brewery in the area has one). Here are a few:

Mad Miles Run Club meets every Monday at Social Status at 6:30pm, every Tuesday at YVY Training in Camp North End at 6:30pm and Saturday in Elizabeth Park at 10am.

Photo: Alvin C. Jacobs Jr./courtesy of Cornell W. Jones.

Triple C Run Club meets every Thursday at 6:30pm for runs through South End, particularly on the Rail Trail.

Photo: Courtesy of Philip Sanford

Dancing Lotus Yoga + Arts teaches classes all over the city, from the lawn of the Mint Museum Randolph to Symphony Park in SouthPark to Rosie’s Coffee & Wine Garden.

Dancing Lotus Yoga + Arts co-founder, Jasmine Vializ. Photo: Courtesy Dancing Lotus Yoga + Arts

Take an art walk

Check out Charlotte’s many murals, from Uptown to West End, South End to NoDa, Elizabeth to Plaza Midwood and everywhere in between.

Kindred by Georgie Nakima/Garden of Journey in West End. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Abel Jackson’s “Historic Brooklyn” mural at 219 South Brevard St. in Uptown. Photo: Daniele Chemtob/Axios

Go to the garden

Stop and smell the flowers at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in Belmont, UNC Charlotte’s botanical gardens in University City and Wing Haven in Myers Park.

Wing Haven. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. Photo: McKenzie Rankin/Axios

Botanical Gardens at UNC Charlotte. Photo: Axios archives

Float down the Catawba River

There’s nothing like floating down the Catawba River in a tube on a hot summer day. A trip from the Lake Wylie Dam to Riverwalk is about 3.5 miles and will take roughly two to three hours to float down the river. You’ll know you’ve reached your destination because the Pump House restaurant will be on your right side.

Photo: Alivia McAtee/Axios

Hit the trails or the water

Anne Springs Close Greenway includes more than 40 miles of trails for hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking. You can also kayak, paddleboard or fish on Lake Haigler.

Anne Springs Close Greenway. Photo: Carissa Rogers/Courtesy of Anne Springs Close Greenway

Fly through the sky

Skydive just over an hour from Charlotte in Chester, S.C. — or you can zipline around the Carolinas. It’s a massive rush of adrenaline.

U.S. National Whitewater Center Double Down zip line. Photo: Courtesy of the Whitewater Center

Head to a farm

Sometimes you just need to get away from the city. In Lancaster, S.C., you can listen to live music, play horseshoes and drink a beer brewed on the farm at Benford Brewing. Or you can go fishing or attend a cooking class at North Corner Haven.

Head to Hunter Farm in Weddington to experience the petting barn with the kids.

Benford Brewing. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Grab your golf clubs

Charlotte has more than 45 public and semi-private golf courses within an hour.

If putt-putt is more your speed, head to Frankie's Fun Park in Huntersville, where you can also drive go-karts and go on rides.

Photo: Chris Beeman

Splash around

There's nothing like a splash pad for the kids on a hot day. Check out Charlotte's many free spraygrounds and splash pads, including one in First Ward Park.

Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Escape to the zoo

In the middle of North Carolina, you'll find giraffes, lions, elephants and more. The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is roughly 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. You can also head south to Columbia to the Riverbanks Zoo.

Photo: Courtesy of the North Carolina Zoo

Take a walk in the park

Mecklenburg County last year completed a $5.9 million facelift on Independence Park, Charlotte’s first public park. Take a walk here, in Freedom Park or any of the area's parks. Pack a picnic and make a day of it.

A garden sits on the east side of the park. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Have a lake day

Head to Lake Norman, Lake Wylie or the Catawba River. Rent your boat and ride off into the sunset. You can also paddle board, kayak or jet ski on the water.

Bonus: There's also Lake Norman State Park where you can hike, bike, swim and play on the beach.

The Black Boat Club. Photo: Courtesy of Corinna DeWitt

Go horseback riding

Head to Indian Trail for a horseback ride at Country Time Equestrian Events.

Play disc golf

Charlotte is a disc golf mecca, and no, that thing you’re throwing isn’t frisbee. Play a round at one of Charlotte’s many disc golf courses.

Photo: Axios archives

Explore a vineyard

Spend the night in a treehouse at Treehouse Vineyards in Monroe or explore Childress Vineyards in Lexington. Both are within an hour of Charlotte.

Photo: Axios archives

Treehouse Vineyards. Photo: Axios archives

Explore a nature preserve

Mecklenburg County has several nature preserves. Among them:

Latta Nature Preserve in Huntersville is 1,460 acres.

McDowell Nature Preserve in south Charlotte is 1,132 acres.

Reedy Creek Nature Preserve in north Charlotte is 927 acres.

Evergreen Nature Preserve in Charlotte is 77 acres.

Stevens Creek Nature Preserve in Mint Hill is 281 acres.

Go for a swim

Swim in a rock quarry in Mooresville at the Quarry at Carrigan Farms. All ages are welcome to swim, jump off rocks into the quarry and swing off the rope swings.

Carrigan Farms. Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

Ride in a hot air balloon

Carolina Balloon Fest runs Oct. 18-20 in Troutman, less than an hour from Charlotte.

Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Experience birds of prey

Huntersville is home to the Carolina Raptor Center, which includes more than 20 birds on the Raptor Trail, a self-guided tour where you’ll see birds like owls and hawks.

Photo: Courtesy of the Carolina Raptor Center

Explore Asheville

Asheville is a crowd-favorite mountain town about two hours from Charlotte. It’s home to the massive Biltmore Estate, which includes 8,000 acres of trails and gorgeous gardens.

Biltmore Estate. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

One for the road

Get boozy on a pedal pub or trolley pub ride. The guided tours allow you to see Charlotte with a drink in hand, and they include stops around the city.

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Editor's note: This guide was first published in March 2019 and updated in May 2024.