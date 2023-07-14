Pro Tip: Start your day with a dry activity like rock climbing, ziplining or a ropes course before a water activity like whitewater rafting or deep water solo, both of which will leave you soaked. Bring a towel, a change of shoes and maybe even a change of clothes for the ride home.
Bonus: Refuel after your day in the sun with a meal. The Whitewater Center has five onsite food options ranging from grab-and-go to full-service, including River’s Edge, a full-service restaurant serving food, beer and wine with a view of the rapids. Check out the menu here.
Head two hours west of Charlotte and explore 10,400 acres of forest featuring four waterfalls along the Little River and several on the Grassy Creek. You’ll find High Falls, Triple Falls and Bridal Veil Falls.
Fun fact: Scenes from "The Hunger Games" were filmed at the waterfalls in DuPont.
Visit a lake surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains
Lake Lure is 79 miles from Charlotte and is one of North Carolina’s most scenic lakes. Rent a boat for the day or chill on Lake Lure Beach.
It's open from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Climb every mountain
North Carolina is filled with beautiful mountains, trails and places to camp. Here are seven to check out:
Crowders Mountain State Park is a straight shot down I-85 South and a crisp 24 miles from the city. You can see the Charlotte skyline on a clear day. There are more than 20 miles of trails to explore, plus you can fish, rock climb and boulder in the park.
Morrow Mountain State Park takes you 46 miles east of Charlotte. There are 37 miles of hiking trails and 19 miles of horseback riding trails.
South Mountains State Parkis 54 miles from Charlotte. You’ll climb up what will feel like a million stairs, but the view of the waterfall is worth it. The park has more than 47 miles of hiking trails, 17 miles of biking trails and 35 miles of horseback riding trails.
Chimney Rock State Parkis just past Lake Lure, 80 miles from Charlotte. It's filled with breathtaking views and a 404-foot waterfall. "The Last of the Mohicans" filmed parts of the movie in the state park.
Stone Mountain State Park is 81 miles from Charlotte. Check out the waterfall and climb to the summit of the mountain. The 600-foot granite dome is a National Natural Landmark. Check out the park’s 20 miles of hiking trails and 10 miles of horseback riding trails.
Hanging Rock State Park is 88 miles away and gives you a chance for the iconic hanging off-a-cliff photo. Don't worry, it's just an illusion for the camera. Don't forget to check out the waterfalls on the Indian Creek Trail. The park has 48 miles of hiking trails, 15 miles of biking trails and six miles of horseback riding trails.
Check out a community festival
There's nothing like gathering with your neighbors to remind you just how much love we have for each other in Charlotte.
Take the Charlotte Food Festival, the city's largest food festival, for instance. From June 7-9, sample bites from local restaurants and enjoy various performances and activities in Uptown. It's free to attend.
Listen to live music
Head to River Jam at the Whitewater Center and listen to live music by the water, the live music series at the Metropolitan in Midtown or one of Charlotte's venues, like Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Bank of America Stadium or PNC Music Pavilion.
Take in a game
Head to Truist Field in Uptown to watch the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, or to Bank of America Stadium for a Charlotte FC game.
Working on your fitness with friends
Head to an outdoor fitness class or check out a local run club (nearly every brewery in the area has one). Here are a few:
Mad Miles Run Clubmeets every Monday at Social Status at 6:30pm, every Tuesday at YVY Training in Camp North End at 6:30pm and Saturday in Elizabeth Park at 10am.
There’s nothing like floating down the Catawba River in a tube on a hot summer day. A trip from the Lake Wylie Dam to Riverwalk is about 3.5 miles and will take roughly two to three hours to float down the river. You’ll know you’ve reached your destination because the Pump House restaurant will be on your right side.
Hit the trails or the water
Anne Springs Close Greenway includes more than 40 miles of trails for hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking. You can also kayak, paddleboard or fish on Lake Haigler.
Fly through the sky
Skydive just over an hour from Charlotte in Chester, S.C. — or you can zipline around the Carolinas. It’s a massive rush of adrenaline.
Sometimes you just need to get away from the city. In Lancaster, S.C., you can listen to live music, play horseshoes and drink a beer brewed on the farm at Benford Brewing. Or you can go fishing or attend a cooking class at North Corner Haven.
Head to Hunter Farm in Weddington to experience the petting barn with the kids.
In the middle of North Carolina, you'll find giraffes, lions, elephants and more. The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is roughly 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. You can also head south to Columbia to the Riverbanks Zoo.
Take a walk in the park
Mecklenburg County last year completed a $5.9 million facelift on Independence Park, Charlotte’s first public park. Take a walk here, in Freedom Park or any of the area's parks. Pack a picnic and make a day of it.
Have a lake day
Head to Lake Norman, Lake Wylie or the Catawba River. Rent your boat and ride off into the sunset. You can also paddle board, kayak or jet ski on the water.