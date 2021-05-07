Updated 32 mins ago - Things to Do

Guide to swimming at the Quarry at Carrigan Farms

headshot
headshot
carrigan quarry

Photos: Symphony Webber/Axios

For most of the year, Carrigan Farms is a low-key family-owned property that grows fruits and vegetables and hosts weddings. But during the summertime, the natural spring quarry is open to the public for daily open swims.

Why it matters: Open swim starts for the season on May 18. Here's everything you need to know before you go.

How it works: Reservations are required in advance, and you can book now online through June 12. Guests will be charged a $5 per person deposit on the Carrigan Farms website, which can be used as a dining voucher at the Quarry Kitchen once you arrive.

  • Cost: Pricing varies by date but starts at $25 per person. Only cash is accepted at the door.
  • Hours: Check the website as hours change daily depending on the season and weather.
  • Location: Enter at the west entrance at 1213 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy. in Mooresville. It’s about a 35-minute drive from Charlotte and neighbors Lake Norman.

What to expect: If you’re there for open swim, you can jump off the rocks, swing off the rope swing, and fish in the ponds. Or just relax on the quarry beaches.

  • There's also the Quarry Kitchen restaurant, which serves burgers, sandwiches, pizza, salads, ice cream, beer and wine.
  • No outside food is allowed.

Editor’s note: This guide was last updated on May 23, 2024.

The Quarry at Carrigan Farms
The Quarry at Carrigan Farms, Open Swim
The quarry has plenty of jumping points. Hope you aren’t afraid of heights…
The Quarry at Carrigan Farms, Open Swim
This mini beach area is ideal for beach volleyball games.
Carrigan Farms, Mooresville
Photos: Symphony Webber/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Charlotte stories

No stories could be found

Charlottepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Charlotte.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more