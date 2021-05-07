For most of the year, Carrigan Farms is a low-key family-owned property that grows fruits and vegetables and hosts weddings. But during the summertime, the natural spring quarry is open to the public for daily open swims. Why it matters: Open swim starts for the season on May 18. Here's everything you need to know before you go.

How it works: Reservations are required in advance, and you can book now online through June 12. Guests will be charged a $5 per person deposit on the Carrigan Farms website, which can be used as a dining voucher at the Quarry Kitchen once you arrive.

Cost: Pricing varies by date but starts at $25 per person. Only cash is accepted at the door.

Check the website as hours change daily depending on the season and weather. Location: Enter at the west entrance at 1213 Oak Ridge Farm Hwy. in Mooresville. It’s about a 35-minute drive from Charlotte and neighbors Lake Norman.

What to expect: If you’re there for open swim, you can jump off the rocks, swing off the rope swing, and fish in the ponds. Or just relax on the quarry beaches.

There's also the Quarry Kitchen restaurant, which serves burgers, sandwiches, pizza, salads, ice cream, beer and wine.

No outside food is allowed.

Editor’s note: This guide was last updated on May 23, 2024.

The quarry has plenty of jumping points. Hope you aren’t afraid of heights…

This mini beach area is ideal for beach volleyball games.