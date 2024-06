Foxtrot locations in Austin, Dallas and Chicago will reopen this summer, the company announced. Photo: John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Foxtrot will reopen locations in Austin, Dallas and Chicago this summer, just months after abruptly shuttering stores across the country. Driving the news: The Chicago-based boutique grocer told multiple outlets Wednesday that the company will reopen some of the shops this summer.

The stores "will maintain the same layout and merchandising, focusing on small and local makers," the company said.

It's not clear which Austin locations could reopen.

What they're saying: "It's a totally new company starting from scratch, but (we) have the Foxtrot name and the (intellectual property) and a bunch of our locations," LaVitola told Crain's Chicago. "We're like a new startup again."

"A new Foxtrot with some old friends. Coming soon," the chain wrote on its website and Instagram.

Catch up quick: Foxtrot bet big on Austin, opening popular locations at The Drag, South First, Burnet Road and Second Street that were filled with local artisanal snacks, a coffee bar and wine.