Foxtrot Market shutters Austin stores

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Foxtrot markets offered grab and go food and drinks. Photo: John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Foxtrot Market abruptly closed all stores Tuesday, including four in Austin. Why it matters: The Chicago-based boutique grocer bet big on Austin, opening stores on The Drag, South First, Burnet Road and Second Street.

The shops were filled with artisanal snacks and wine and quickly became a popular local spot after first arriving last year.

Driving the news: All of Foxtrot's 33 national stores across Austin, Chicago, D.C. and Dallas closed as of Tuesday, per a company release.

Delivery, the Foxtrot app and customer credits also ceased.

"We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts," the release says.

Between the lines: The closures come just a few months after Foxtrot Market merged with Chicago boutique grocery Dom's Kitchen & Market.

The intrigue: Management notified corporate workers over a conference call Tuesday morning, and many store employees were left in the dark, Eater Chicago reports.