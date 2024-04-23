Apr 23, 2024 - News

Foxtrot Market shutters Austin stores

A photo of a person standing in front of a fridge with the words "Grab & Go"

Foxtrot markets offered grab and go food and drinks. Photo: John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Foxtrot Market abruptly closed all stores Tuesday, including four in Austin.

Why it matters: The Chicago-based boutique grocer bet big on Austin, opening stores on The Drag, South First, Burnet Road and Second Street.

Driving the news: All of Foxtrot's 33 national stores across Austin, Chicago, D.C. and Dallas closed as of Tuesday, per a company release.

  • Delivery, the Foxtrot app and customer credits also ceased.
  • "We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts," the release says.

Between the lines: The closures come just a few months after Foxtrot Market merged with Chicago boutique grocery Dom's Kitchen & Market.

The intrigue: Management notified corporate workers over a conference call Tuesday morning, and many store employees were left in the dark, Eater Chicago reports.

