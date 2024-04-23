Foxtrot Market shutters Austin stores
Foxtrot Market abruptly closed all stores Tuesday, including four in Austin.
Why it matters: The Chicago-based boutique grocer bet big on Austin, opening stores on The Drag, South First, Burnet Road and Second Street.
Driving the news: All of Foxtrot's 33 national stores across Austin, Chicago, D.C. and Dallas closed as of Tuesday, per a company release.
- Delivery, the Foxtrot app and customer credits also ceased.
- "We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts," the release says.
Between the lines: The closures come just a few months after Foxtrot Market merged with Chicago boutique grocery Dom's Kitchen & Market.
The intrigue: Management notified corporate workers over a conference call Tuesday morning, and many store employees were left in the dark, Eater Chicago reports.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more