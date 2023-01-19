A mural on the wall of the new Foxtrot location by Annie and South First streets. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Workers are putting finishing touches on the South First Street location of Foxtrot, a food pick-up and delivery service.

The big picture: The Chicago chain, which sells ice cream, wine, sandwiches and breakfast tacos — announced last year that it's opening at least three spots in Austin.

Besides the one at 1800 South First St. — across from Lenoir and Austin Natural Soap, partly formerly occupied by an auto repair shop — they're opening in Rosedale at 4800 Burnet Road (near the Assistance League thrift store) and on the Drag at 2270 Guadalupe St.

Of note: Company co-founder Taylor Bloom studied computer science at the University of Texas.

The bottom line: In keeping with Austin's trendiness, the proliferation of hipster convenience stores — from Quickie Pickie to Tiny Grocer to Royal Blue Groceries — point to the appeal of locally sourced, curated products, and the willingness to spend money for them.