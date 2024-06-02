It's about to get hot, y'all. Luckily, there are plenty of places to cool down in Central Texas.
What's happening: We've rounded up some of our favorite spots for a dip as temperatures hover in the 90s this week.
Public pools
The city of Austin operates dozens of pools and splash pads across the city.
Barton Springs: The city's crown jewel remains open year-round.
- Swim at your own risk hours are from 5-8am Friday through Wednesday and 5-9am Thursday.
Big Stacy: This spring-fed pool nestled in the Travis Heights neighborhood is great for lap swimming and families.
- Starting this week, the pool is open weekdays — except Mondays — from 6-8am and 10am-8pm for recreational and lap swimming.
- Big Stacy is open weekends from 11am-8pm for recreational and lap swimming.
Deep Eddy: It's the oldest swimming pool in Texas and filled with gorgeous, cold spring water.
- Lap swimmers will find eight lanes on the deep side of the pool, and families with little kids can easily walk into the shallow end of the pool.
- Open 8am-8pm for lap swim and 10am-8pm for recreational swim every day.
Swimming holes
Austin's swimming holes set the city apart.
Of note: Swim at your own risk at these sites.
Sculpture Falls: Take a hike through the Barton Springs Greenbelt before a dip in this popular swimming hole for Austinites and their dogs.
Secret Beach: This not-so-secret spot is perfect for a hot, summer day on the Colorado River.
- Park at Krieg Fields and follow the trail down to the water. Secret Beach is on the east side of the Longhorn Dam, so keep an eye out for changing water levels.
- Pack lawn chairs, lunch and plenty of sunscreen.
Commons Ford Ranch: Head to Lake Austin to swim at this beautiful city park, with trails, a volleyball net, rope swings and a dock to jump off of.
Dig deeper: More neighborhood pool options