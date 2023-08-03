Where to swim for free in Austin
We're staring down another week of triple-digit temperatures, but many of Austin's public pools close Aug. 6 or Aug. 13.
The good news: City parks officials have extended the operation of Garrison, Govalle, Mabel, Northwest, Shipe and Walnut Creek through Sept. 24 due to the heat.
- Five pools — Bartholomew, Barton Springs, Big Stacy, Deep Eddy and Springwoods — remain open year-round.
The big picture: We've rounded up five pools you should head to before they close for the season.
1. Metz
📍 Location: 2390 Canterbury St.
Features: 33 yards, five lanes, benches and an outdoor shower. Pool ranges from 3 to 8 feet deep.
⏰ Hours: Open weekdays 1-8pm, except Thursdays, for recreational swim.
- 1-8pm Saturday and 1-4pm Sunday for the last day of the season.
Cost: Free
2. Balcones
📍 Location: 12017 Amherst Drive
Features: Outdoor shade structure, picnic tables, changing area and a covered shower. Pool is 3 to 5 feet deep.
⏰ Hours: Open weekdays 8am to 12pm, except Mondays, for lap swim and 12-8pm for recreational and lap swim.
- 11am to 8pm weekends for recreational and lap swim.
- 11-4pm Sunday, Aug. 13, the last day of the season.
Cost: Free
3. Dick Nichols
📍 Location: 8011 Beckett Road
Features: 25 yards, 10 lanes, picnic tables, a changing area and a covered shower. Pool is 1 foot to 9 feet deep.
⏰ Hours: Open weekdays from 8am to 12pm, except Mondays, for lap swimming and 12-8pm recreational and lap swim.
- 11am-8pm for recreational and lap swim on weekends.
- 11am-4pm recreational and lap swim on Sunday, Aug. 13, the last day of the season.
Cost: Free
4. Little Stacy
📍Location: 1401 Sunset Lane
Features: Wading pool with benches, an outdoor shower and plenty of shade.
⏰ Hours: Open weekdays, except Wednesdays, from 1-8pm for recreational swim.
- 1-8pm weekends for recreational swim.
- 1-4pm this Sunday for the last day of the season.
Cost: Free
Pro tip: Play tennis or bring your little ones to the playground at Little Stacy Neighborhood Park before your dip.
5. Reed
📍Location: 2614 Pecos St.
Features: 20 yards, four lanes, benches and an outdoor shower. Pool ranges from 3 to 5 feet deep.
⏰ Hours: Open weekdays, except Tuesdays, from 8am to 12pm for lap swim and 12-8pm for recreational swim.
- 11am-8pm for recreational swim on weekends.
- 11am-4pm on Sunday, Aug. 13, for the last day of the season.
Cost: Free
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.