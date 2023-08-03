1 hour ago - News

Where to swim for free in Austin

Nicole Cobler

Deep Eddy Pool will remain open year round for recreational and lap swimming. Photo: Courtesy of Austin Parks and Recreation

We're staring down another week of triple-digit temperatures, but many of Austin's public pools close Aug. 6 or Aug. 13.

The good news: City parks officials have extended the operation of Garrison, Govalle, Mabel, Northwest, Shipe and Walnut Creek through Sept. 24 due to the heat.

  • Five pools — Bartholomew, Barton Springs, Big Stacy, Deep Eddy and Springwoods — remain open year-round.

The big picture: We've rounded up five pools you should head to before they close for the season.

1. Metz

Metz swimming pool. Photo: Courtesy of Austin Parks and Recreation Department

📍 Location: 2390 Canterbury St.

Features: 33 yards, five lanes, benches and an outdoor shower. Pool ranges from 3 to 8 feet deep.

⏰ Hours: Open weekdays 1-8pm, except Thursdays, for recreational swim.

  • 1-8pm Saturday and 1-4pm Sunday for the last day of the season.

Cost: Free

2. Balcones

Balcones Pool. Photo: Courtesy of Austin Parks and Recreation Department

📍 Location: 12017 Amherst Drive

Features: Outdoor shade structure, picnic tables, changing area and a covered shower. Pool is 3 to 5 feet deep.

Hours: Open weekdays 8am to 12pm, except Mondays, for lap swim and 12-8pm for recreational and lap swim.

  • 11am to 8pm weekends for recreational and lap swim.
  • 11-4pm Sunday, Aug. 13, the last day of the season.

Cost: Free

3. Dick Nichols

Dick Nichols Pool in South Austin. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

📍 Location: 8011 Beckett Road

Features: 25 yards, 10 lanes, picnic tables, a changing area and a covered shower. Pool is 1 foot to 9 feet deep.

Hours: Open weekdays from 8am to 12pm, except Mondays, for lap swimming and 12-8pm recreational and lap swim.

  • 11am-8pm for recreational and lap swim on weekends.
  • 11am-4pm recreational and lap swim on Sunday, Aug. 13, the last day of the season.

Cost: Free

4. Little Stacy

Little Stacy Wading Pool remains open until Aug. 6. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

📍Location: 1401 Sunset Lane

Features: Wading pool with benches, an outdoor shower and plenty of shade.

Hours: Open weekdays, except Wednesdays, from 1-8pm for recreational swim.

  • 1-8pm weekends for recreational swim.
  • 1-4pm this Sunday for the last day of the season.

Cost: Free

Pro tip: Play tennis or bring your little ones to the playground at Little Stacy Neighborhood Park before your dip.

5. Reed

Reed Pool. Photo: Courtesy of Austin Parks and Recreation Department

📍Location: 2614 Pecos St.

Features: 20 yards, four lanes, benches and an outdoor shower. Pool ranges from 3 to 5 feet deep.

Hours: Open weekdays, except Tuesdays, from 8am to 12pm for lap swim and 12-8pm for recreational swim.

  • 11am-8pm for recreational swim on weekends.
  • 11am-4pm on Sunday, Aug. 13, for the last day of the season.

Cost: Free

