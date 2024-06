The CEO of our local carmaker is growing very close to the former — and potentially future — president.

Why it matters: Elon Musk is arguably the most important business player in modern American politics. He has the power to sway or repel voters — and stands ready to win or lose big, given his companies' deep ties to government.

Musk has three essential ingredients for unrivaled political power among CEOs: control of a massive social media platform, astonishing personal wealth — and now former President Trump's open and willing ear.

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott has posted buddy-buddy pictures with Musk — "It's been fun to get to know you," the governor wrote on X — and cheered Musk's musings about reincorporating his companies in Texas.

Tesla has given at least $11,000 to the Texas Republican Legislative Caucus over the last five years, per state campaign finance records.

Musk and Trump have begun speaking several times a month since privately meeting in March at the Florida estate of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, the Wall Street Journal revealed this week.

They reportedly have discussed an advisory role for Musk if Trump wins back the White House in November — potentially giving the Tesla CEO influence over economic and border policies.

Musk, in turn, briefed Trump in March about his plans to invest in a data-driven project devoted to preventing voter fraud, according to the Journal.

Zoom in: In posts on X, Musk has made no secret about his distaste for President Biden's policies and the excesses of the "woke" left — without explicitly endorsing a candidate for president.

👀 The intrigue: Musk is one of the world's richest men. Yet he appears unwilling to spend money — at least so far — in his mission to defeat Biden.

Instead of writing checks, Musk and like-minded moguls plan to galvanize America's business elite to oppose Biden through dinner parties and salon-style gatherings, according to the Journal.

Share this story.