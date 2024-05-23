What to expect at Hot Luck Fest

Hot Luck Festival, which features food from local chefs and beyond, runs through Sunday. Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage

Hot Luck Fest, the annual food and music festival, returns tomorrow through Sunday with a slate of pop-ups, concerts and parties throughout the city. Catch up quick: Aaron Franklin, James Moody and Mike Thelin co-founded Hot Luck in 2017 to feature talented chefs and artists at venues around Austin.

Zoom in: This year's festival kicks off with a taco welcome party tomorrow for Whole Enchilada pass holders.

The welcome event will feature the Taco Mafia crew, including Edgar Rico and Sara Mardanbigi of Nixta Taqueria and Luis "Beto" Robledo of Cuantos Tacos. Plus, sweets from Sarah Lim of OMG Squee.

Hot Luck's main event, Al Fuego, will feature open-air cooking styles with fire and smoke at Wild Onion Ranch from 7-10pm Saturday.

Attendees can return to Wild Onion Ranch from 12-3pm Sunday for the Camp Sunnyside brunch to conclude the weekend.

What's new: Gear up for a pop-up from New Orleans restaurant Turkey and the Wolf at Uptown Sports Club, where award-winning chef Mason Hereford will serve up specialty sandwiches from 11am until sold out on Saturday. The pop-up is open to the public.

The new Hot Luck Supper Club will feature chef-driven twists on classic supper club American cuisine at Fair Market from 7-10pm Friday.

📍 If you go: You can still purchase the Whole Enchilada pass, which gives you access to the main food events and entry into all music shows for $595 for adults, $200 for 13- to 20-year-olds and $100 for kids 12 and under.