🤠 The Roundup: Wrangling the news

✍️ More than 500 UT faculty members have signed a letter of no confidence in university president Jay Hartzell. (Austin American-Statesman)

🎶 Sting and Eminem will headline October's Formula One U.S. Grand Prix concerts. (KVUE)

💰 The Austin Downtown Commission is seeking $2 million to set up an anti-graffiti initiative it's dubbing the Department of Nuisance Abatement. (Austin Monitor)

🚙 Amid slumping sales and stock prices for his car company, Elon Musk won tentative approval for self-driving Teslas in China during a surprise trip to Beijing. (Axios)

🚨 H-E-B is recalling some of its Creamy Creations ice cream cups because of "potential metal." (KXAN)