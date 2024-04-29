Musk gets self-driving Teslas tentatively cleared in China during surprise trip

Share on email (opens in new window)

Elon Musk meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Wang Ye/Xinhua via AP

Elon Musk made an unannounced trip to China to discuss the rollout of self-driving software in China. Why it matters: The Tesla CEO received quick approval on expanding Tesla's business in the world's largest auto market, as the company's sales and stock prices have slumped.

Musk met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who said Tesla was a "successful model" for U.S.-China collaboration, CNN reported.

Zoom in: Tesla will parter with Chinese search engine Baidu for its Full-Self Driving function, per Bloomberg.

Tesla passed a data security and privacy requirement to bring the function to market in China.

Musk also discussed the transfer of Tesla data overseas, per Reuters.

What they're saying: "Honored to meet with Premier Li Qiang," Musk said on X, with a photo of the two of them.

"We have known each other now for many years, since early Shanghai days."

Catch up quick: Musk is expected to address investors and analysts on Tuesday about Tesla's rough start to the year.

Investors are eager for answers on demand and affordability during the earnings call.

