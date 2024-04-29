Musk gets self-driving Teslas tentatively cleared in China during surprise trip

Elon Musk meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Wang Ye/Xinhua via AP
Elon Musk made an unannounced trip to China to discuss the rollout of self-driving software in China.
Why it matters: The Tesla CEO received quick approval on expanding Tesla's business in the world's largest auto market, as the company's sales and stock prices have slumped.
Zoom in: Tesla will parter with Chinese search engine Baidu for its Full-Self Driving function, per Bloomberg.
What they're saying: "Honored to meet with Premier Li Qiang," Musk said on X, with a photo of the two of them.
Catch up quick: Musk is expected to address investors and analysts on Tuesday about Tesla's rough start to the year.
