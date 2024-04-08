Updated Apr 8, 2024 - News

What the total solar eclipse looked like in Texas

A man standing in a parking lot with a large white telescope

Sid Palmer of Jacksonville, Florida, went to Del Rio hoping for a better shot at a sunny sky. He said he still got a pretty good view despite the clouds. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The highly anticipated total solar eclipse finally graced Texas with its presence.

Why it matters: Texas won't be in the path of totality for a total solar eclipse again until 2045, and that path will include just a small slice of the Panhandle, according to NASA.

Yes, but: The clouds were pretty thick in some areas, even though statistically Texas had the lowest chances of cloud coverage across the eclipse's U.S. path.

  • The ring of fire was still stunning when it peeked through the clouds, but some of those who traveled to Texas — as many as 1 million people, according to Great American Eclipse — probably hoped to see a little more of the spectacle.

Here's what we saw across the state:

Brett and Leesha Baker peered through their telescope at Dick Nichols Park in Southwest Austin. The pair traveled from Utah to experience their second total solar eclipse.

  • "It's a full-body experience," Leesha Baker recalled about the 2017 eclipse. "It's very humbling to have everything go dark."
A woman looking up at the sky and a man looking through a telescope
Brett and Leesha Baker taking in the eclipse. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

At Lake Pflugerville Park, north of Austin, the clouds broke enough for good views intermittently leading up to totality. Everyone let out collective "wows" and "aahs" as totality hit.

Several people sit in a field looking up at the sky
Lucky skies at Lake Pflugerville Park. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

Hundreds of people gathered at Hermann Park in Houston, where the Sun was 94% covered — and there was a lot of happy shouting when the eclipse was visible.

People spread across a lawn under a cloudy sky
The crowd at Hermann Park. Photo: Jay Jordan/Axios

A group of friends drove three and a half hours from Oklahoma City to view the eclipse at Windhaven Meadows Park in Plano.

Three people sit on inflatable couches and a picnic blanket on a green lawn
Viewers at Windhaven Meadows Park in Plano knew they had to bring inflatables. Photo: Shafaq Patel/Axios

I-35 was uncharacteristically empty around downtown Austin during the peak of the eclipse.

An empty highway in front of the Austin skyline under dark skies
The best (you had no traffic) — and worst (you missed the eclipse) — time to be on I-35. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios

Students from Austin's Travis Heights Elementary School and their parents cheered "Team Moon!" as totality approached.

A crowd of people look up at the sky with blankets scattered across the grass during the eclipse
School paused so parents and their kids could watch the eclipse together. The city's iconic moonlight towers illuminated during totality. Photo: Bob Gee/Axios

Texas Solar Eclipse Fest was raffling off a Mitsubishi Eclipse in Del Rio.

A red Mitsubishi Eclipse
An Eclipse for the eclipse. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Hundreds gathered at the Bath House Cultural Center on White Rock Lake in Dallas to cheer the passing of the clouds in time for a clear view of totality.

People gather at the edge of a lake to look up at the sky
The clouds parted just in time at White Rock Lake. Photo: Tasha Tsiaperas/Axios
The ring of fire around the sun beneath thin clouds
The eclipse was amazing in Arlington, even through the clouds. Photo: Courtesy of Joseph Andaya

Families, couples and groups of friends picnicked at The Colony's Grandscape, north of Dallas.

Dozens of people gather on green grass and look up at the sky
Eclipse watchers spreading out at the Grandscape. Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

What's next: The next total solar eclipse will occur from Greenland to Spain on Aug. 12, 2026.

Go deeper: The eclipse across the U.S., including a mass wedding

