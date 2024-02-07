How to spend Valentine's Day in Austin
Get ready, lovebirds. Valentine's Day is one week away.
🍽️ Keep it classic: You've got plenty of options for a romantic dinner in Austin, and it's not too late to make a reservation.
- For a pricier dining experience: Summer House on Music Lane is offering an $85 three-course prix fixe menu from 5-10pm. Tickets can be purchased via Resy.
- For a casual dinner: The Meteor will be open until 10pm offering food and drink options, including their scratch-made sourdough pizza and hundreds of natural wine bottles to choose from. No reservations required.
☕️ An earlier alternative: Drink a coffee with your sweetie at Jo's Coffee. Their Valentine's special, "Kiss From a Rose Latte," includes white chocolate, rose, whipped cream and sprinkles. Who says you have to wait till dinner?
🎉 Grab your friends: As "Parks and Recreation" taught us, you don't need a date to have a good time.
- Estelle's will host a Galentine's Day party from 6:30-9:30pm with a tarot card reader, flower bouquet lessons and glam stations. Tickets are $31 and include a cocktail and passed canapés.
- Or mix and mingle at a speed dating marathon for singles at Hideaway Kitchen and Bar. Tickets are $35 and available online.
🌳 Get outside: Snag a seat on Mozart's patio and enjoy a night of music, wine and dessert. $60 tickets are available online.
💌 Reality check: You can keep it simple and still have a romantic night.
- Take a walk on an Austin trail, have a picnic in Zilker Park or play a round of mini golf at Peter Pan.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.