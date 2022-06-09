Courtship can be costly, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.

Whether you're planning a first date or have been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.

1. Cook Thai food at home

Hustle to get a SimpliThai cooking kit at the farmers market before they sell out. We recommend the pad Thai and kao soi kits, which include everything you need to cook at home.

Best for: Couples looking to play chef or mix up their dinner plans.

$17+ per kit. Details: Check out our other farmers market favorites.

2. Grab ice cream at Zeds

Enjoy a refreshing cup or cone of soft serve mixed with real fruit.

Best for: Couples with a sweet tooth.

Small sizes start at about $5. 💭 Sami's thought bubble: Zeds has some of Austin's best dairy-free ice cream, which you can sub for the regular vanilla base.

Zeds has some of Austin's best dairy-free ice cream, which you can sub for the regular vanilla base. I suggest ordering a strawberry swirl topped with buñuelo crunch.

Details: The Eastside shop at 1814 Harvey St. offers a twist on a classic New Zealand dessert.

Strawberry and blackberry swirls. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios

3. Picnic at the park

Pack a cooler or pick up something to go before heading to Zilker Park or Auditorium Shores at golden hour.

Best for: Dog lovers or those who romanticize Austin.

Varies. Pro tip: Fresa's Chicken and Komé Sushi both offer easy park-friendly snacks and meals.

Skyline views. Photo: Emily Sparber

4. Visit an exhibit at the Mexican American Cultural Center

Explore two galleries at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center.

Best for: Couples who want to celebrate Mexican American and Latino arts and culture.

5. Play a round of mini golf at Peter Pan

Embrace your inner child and try for a hole-in-one at this quirky local landmark.