5 Austin date ideas under $25
Courtship can be costly, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.
Whether you're planning a first date or have been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.
1. Cook Thai food at home
Hustle to get a SimpliThai cooking kit at the farmers market before they sell out. We recommend the pad Thai and kao soi kits, which include everything you need to cook at home.
- Best for: Couples looking to play chef or mix up their dinner plans.
- Cost: $17+ per kit.
- Details: Check out our other farmers market favorites.
2. Grab ice cream at Zeds
Enjoy a refreshing cup or cone of soft serve mixed with real fruit.
- Best for: Couples with a sweet tooth.
- Cost: Small sizes start at about $5.
- 💭 Sami's thought bubble: Zeds has some of Austin's best dairy-free ice cream, which you can sub for the regular vanilla base.
- I suggest ordering a strawberry swirl topped with buñuelo crunch.
- Details: The Eastside shop at 1814 Harvey St. offers a twist on a classic New Zealand dessert.
3. Picnic at the park
Pack a cooler or pick up something to go before heading to Zilker Park or Auditorium Shores at golden hour.
- Best for: Dog lovers or those who romanticize Austin.
- Cost: Varies.
- Pro tip: Fresa's Chicken and Komé Sushi both offer easy park-friendly snacks and meals.
4. Visit an exhibit at the Mexican American Cultural Center
Explore two galleries at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center.
- Best for: Couples who want to celebrate Mexican American and Latino arts and culture.
- Cost: Free admission to both galleries, as well as events.
5. Play a round of mini golf at Peter Pan
Embrace your inner child and try for a hole-in-one at this quirky local landmark.
- Best for: Competitive couples.
- Cost: Rates start at $8+ per adult.
- Of note: BYOB! You can bring your own coolers, but no glass allowed.
