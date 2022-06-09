7 hours ago - Things to Do

5 Austin date ideas under $25

Sami Sparber
Two to-go containers on a picnic blanket
Fresa's at Zilker Park. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios

Courtship can be costly, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.

Whether you're planning a first date or have been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.

1. Cook Thai food at home

Hustle to get a SimpliThai cooking kit at the farmers market before they sell out. We recommend the pad Thai and kao soi kits, which include everything you need to cook at home.

  • Best for: Couples looking to play chef or mix up their dinner plans.
  • Cost: $17+ per kit.
  • Details: Check out our other farmers market favorites.
2. Grab ice cream at Zeds

Enjoy a refreshing cup or cone of soft serve mixed with real fruit.

  • Best for: Couples with a sweet tooth.
  • Cost: Small sizes start at about $5.
  • 💭 Sami's thought bubble: Zeds has some of Austin's best dairy-free ice cream, which you can sub for the regular vanilla base.
    • I suggest ordering a strawberry swirl topped with buñuelo crunch.
  • Details: The Eastside shop at 1814 Harvey St. offers a twist on a classic New Zealand dessert.
Two ice cream cups on a table
Strawberry and blackberry swirls. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios
3. Picnic at the park

Pack a cooler or pick up something to go before heading to Zilker Park or Auditorium Shores at golden hour.

  • Best for: Dog lovers or those who romanticize Austin.
  • Cost: Varies.
  • Pro tip: Fresa's Chicken and Komé Sushi both offer easy park-friendly snacks and meals.
view of downtown Austin skyline from park
Skyline views. Photo: Emily Sparber
4. Visit an exhibit at the Mexican American Cultural Center

Explore two galleries at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center.

  • Best for: Couples who want to celebrate Mexican American and Latino arts and culture.
  • Cost: Free admission to both galleries, as well as events.
5. Play a round of mini golf at Peter Pan

Embrace your inner child and try for a hole-in-one at this quirky local landmark.

  • Best for: Competitive couples.
  • Cost: Rates start at $8+ per adult.
  • Of note: BYOB! You can bring your own coolers, but no glass allowed.
🌱

