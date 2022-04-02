Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's springtime, the sunny buffer season in Austin when we can take advantage of the city's happenings before the summer heat sets in.

Here are some must-do events and activities to add to your calendar this spring.

1. Go to an Austin FC game or watch at a local bar

Forward Sebastian Driussi celebrates a goal. Photo: John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Can't make it to Q2 Stadium? Catch games at Bouldin Acres, Parlor & Yard and Austin Eastsiders, among other spots.

Upcoming games:

April 2 – vs. San Jose away.

April 10 – vs. Minnesota at Q2.

April 16 – vs. D.C. away.

April 23 – vs. Vancouver at Q2.

April 30 – vs. Houston away.

2. Hit a comedy show at Moontower Just For Laughs

Comedian Chris Redd performs onstage during 2019's festival. Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images

This two-week comedy marathon on April 13-24 hosts 100+ shows across the city.

Headliners include Nikki Glaser, Jimmy O. Yang and Sasheer Zamata.

Badges or tickets required. Get them here.

3. Catch a concert at the brand-new Moody Center

George Strait performs during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival at Frank Irwin Center. Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The UT campus venue presents George Strait and Willie Nelson for a two-day grand opening celebration on April 29-30.

Tickets start at $375+. Buy them here.

Other upcoming events include John Mayer (April 20-21), Bon Jovi (April 23) and Justin Bieber (April 27).

4. Pick up seasonal ingredients at the farmers market

Peaches for sale. Photo courtesy of Axios reader Emily Sparber

There are a few locations around town, but our favorite market happens at Mueller (2006 Philomena St.) on Sundays from 10am-2pm.

Hustle to get a cooking kit from Simpli Thai before they sell out. We recommend the pad Thai and kao soi kits, which include everything you need to cook the dish at home.

Level up your breakfast with yogurt from Mother Culture and fruit-sweetened granola from Jake & Jubi's Snack Co.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a gigantic chocolate chip cookie from Teddy V. Pâtisserie.

5. Celebrate food and music scenes at Hot Luck Festival

Franklin Barbecue. Photo: Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW

The mashup, brought to you in part by famed pitmaster Aaron Franklin, returns Memorial Day weekend from May 26-29, benefitting the Southern Smoke Foundation.

The chef lineup features locals such as Uchi's Tyson Cole and Suerte's Fermín Núñez — plus a ton of out-of-owners.

Bands Superchunk, Shannon and the Clams and others will perform at the Mohawk and Antone's.

Details: The festival is held at various locations around the city. Get tickets here.

6. Eat and drink on a patio

The view from P6. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios

Ditch the heat lamps and dine outdoors at these local favorites.

With a group: Joann's Fine Foods, a diner-y spot serving Tex-Mex dishes.

Add booze to any juice on the menu. Spiked agua fresca, anyone?

With the family: Easy Tiger East, a beer garden and bakery

Our pick is the pretzel with house beer cheese, mustard and salted whipped butter.

Date night: P6, a rooftop bar at the LINE Hotel

We recommend a reservation time that's just before sunset. Make one here.

Last-minute: Loro, an Asian smokehouse and bar

No reservations — expect a short wait.

7. Attend a UT baseball game

Douglas Hodo hits a home run. Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images

Last year the Longhorns made it to the College World Series semifinals.

Upcoming games at UFCU Disch-Falk Field:

April 5 – vs. UTRGV.

April 8-10 – vs. TCU.

April 12 – vs. Stephen F. Austin.

April 19-20 – vs. Air Force.

April 22-24 – vs. Baylor.

April 29-May 1 – vs. Oklahoma State.

Details: The stadium is at 1300 E. MLK Blvd. Buy tickets here.

8. Get outside

The Boardwalk. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios

Lace up your sneakers and add these walking trails to your rotation.

If you've got 30 minutes: Stroll through Waterloo Park, part of a multiyear project to bring more green space to downtown.

Take your pick of the park's many winding pathways, including a "skywalk trail" that soars above the lush greenery.

If you've got an hour: Walk or jog through Pease Park.

Take five in the Treehouse, stretching high into the canopy at the recently renovated Kingsbury Commons.

If you've got the afternoon: Take a lap around Lady Bird Lake on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail.

Enjoy waterfront views of the skyline, then slow down at Auditorium Shores to catch a pickup soccer game.

Coffee break: Noble Joe Coffee Co. recently opened at the food truck park near AMLI South Shore.

9. Enjoy a staycation at a nearby Airbnb

Cliffside house. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Whether you're looking for a romantic treehouse or a family escape, head to one of these Airbnbs within driving distance.

Our favorite: A house built into a cliff above the Guadalupe River features a private pool and tons of space for groups.

10. Rent a boat or spend a day on the water

Austin Rowing Dock. Photo courtesy of Axios reader Emily Sparber

Hire a captain and ferry your friends to Party Cove near the 360 Bridge or Devil's Cove on Lake Travis.

Rent a boat through Austin Rental Boats or ATX Party Boats.

Paddle board on Lady Bird Lake.

Grab rentals from the Austin Rowing Dock and day drink at the sandbar. BYOB!

Cool off at Campbell's Hole or Deep Eddy, two of the city's dozens of public pools and swimming holes.