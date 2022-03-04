3 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Austin
Whether you're looking for a romantic treehouse or a group cliff house, here are three beautiful Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Austin.
1. Romantic treehouse
This modern treehouse is surrounded by nature and wildlife, and has a private outdoor bathtub with views.
- Location: Fredericksburg.
- Features: Reading nook, near the Palo Alto creek, twinkle lights.
- Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathrooms.
- Cost: $360+ per night.
2. Family house on Lake Buchanan
With views of Lake Buchanan and a half-mile walk/drive to a winery, this is where you go for a leisurely vacation.
- Location: Tow.
- Features: Kayaks, pool, fire pit, ping pong table.
- Space: Eight guests, three bedrooms, two bathrooms.
- Cost: $314+ per night.
3. Cliffside house with private pool
Built into a cliff above the Guadalupe River, this Airbnb has stunning views, a private pool and tons of space for groups.
- Location: New Braunfels.
- Features: Unique stay, outdoor lounge space, shopping/restaurants nearby, modern interior..
- Space: 12 guests, four bedrooms, three bathrooms.
- Cost: $588+ per night.
