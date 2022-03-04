3 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Austin

1 hour ago - Business

Whether you're looking for a romantic treehouse or a group cliff house, here are three beautiful Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Austin.

1. Romantic treehouse

This modern treehouse is surrounded by nature and wildlife, and has a private outdoor bathtub with views.

  • Location: Fredericksburg.
  • Features: Reading nook, near the Palo Alto creek, twinkle lights.
  • Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathrooms.
  • Cost: $360+ per night.
Romantic treehouse
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
austin airbnb bedroom
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
2. Family house on Lake Buchanan

With views of Lake Buchanan and a half-mile walk/drive to a winery, this is where you go for a leisurely vacation.

  • Location: Tow.
  • Features: Kayaks, pool, fire pit, ping pong table.
  • Space: Eight guests, three bedrooms, two bathrooms.
  • Cost: $314+ per night.
Family house on Lake Buchanan
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
3. Cliffside house with private pool

Built into a cliff above the Guadalupe River, this Airbnb has stunning views, a private pool and tons of space for groups.

  • Location: New Braunfels.
  • Features: Unique stay, outdoor lounge space, shopping/restaurants nearby, modern interior..
  • Space: 12 guests, four bedrooms, three bathrooms.
  • Cost: $588+ per night.
Cliffside house with private pool
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Cliffside house with private pool kitchen
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
