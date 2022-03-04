3 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Austin

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Whether you're looking for a romantic treehouse or a group cliff house, here are three beautiful Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Austin.

This modern treehouse is surrounded by nature and wildlife, and has a private outdoor bathtub with views.

Location: Fredericksburg.

Fredericksburg. Features: Reading nook, near the Palo Alto creek, twinkle lights.

Reading nook, near the Palo Alto creek, twinkle lights. Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathrooms.

Two guests, one bedroom, one bathrooms. Cost: $360+ per night.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

With views of Lake Buchanan and a half-mile walk/drive to a winery, this is where you go for a leisurely vacation.

Location: Tow.

Tow. Features: Kayaks, pool, fire pit, ping pong table.

Kayaks, pool, fire pit, ping pong table. Space: Eight guests, three bedrooms, two bathrooms.

Eight guests, three bedrooms, two bathrooms. Cost: $314+ per night.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Built into a cliff above the Guadalupe River, this Airbnb has stunning views, a private pool and tons of space for groups.

Location: New Braunfels.

New Braunfels. Features: Unique stay, outdoor lounge space, shopping/restaurants nearby, modern interior..

Unique stay, outdoor lounge space, shopping/restaurants nearby, modern interior.. Space: 12 guests, four bedrooms, three bathrooms.

12 guests, four bedrooms, three bathrooms. Cost: $588+ per night.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb