Austin chefs Amanda Turner, left, and Kévin D'Andrea will compete in "Top Chef." Photo courtesy Bravo/ Stephanie Diani

Two Austin chefs will compete in the 21st season of Bravo's "Top Chef," which premieres on March 20.

Why it matters: The show highlights emerging talent in far-flung cities, helping to elevate careers and tapping into America's foodie culture.

What's happening: Olamaie's Amanda Turner, a 2022 James Beard semifinalist in the Emerging Chef category, and Kévin D'Andrea, chef and owner of Foliepop's, a French bakery partnering with H-E-B stores in the Austin area, will compete against each other and 13 other chefs in different locations in Wisconsin.

Past "Top Chef" winner Kristen Kish, who opened her first restaurant Arlo Grey in Austin in 2018, will host the show for the first time, taking over for Padma Lakshmi.

Flashback: Previous winners include Austin's Gabe Erales (2021) and Paul Qui (2011).

How to watch: "Top Chef" airs on Wednesdays at 8pm and will be streaming on Peacock.