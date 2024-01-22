Share on email (opens in new window)

The swimming pool and back patio of a home owned by Steve Sarkisian.

With a new contract in hand, University of Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian appears to be looking for a new house.

Driving the news: The coach has put his Rollingwood house on the market.

The big picture: After leading the Longhorns to the Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff appearance, Sarkisian was awarded a four-year contract extension earlier this month.

The terms of the deal, which must be approved by the school's Board of Regents, have not been released.

Sarkisian's initial contract paid him nearly $6 million in 2023, and new terms could push him closer to — or over — $10 million annually.

Put another way: Sarkisian can afford more roofline.

Details: Built in 2014 and updated in 2021, the six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,331 square-foot home is listed for $5.88 million.

The house comes with a pool, spa, firepit and putting green.

The listed owner with the Travis Central Appraisal District is "Sax & Luxie Trust."

What they're saying: Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian "were just in a rush to purchase when they first got to Austin and can now focus on something that better suits them," TC McClenning, a spokesperson for Coldwell Banker, which is handling the listing, tells Axios.