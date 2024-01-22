UT football coach looks to get new digs
With a new contract in hand, University of Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian appears to be looking for a new house.
Driving the news: The coach has put his Rollingwood house on the market.
The big picture: After leading the Longhorns to the Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff appearance, Sarkisian was awarded a four-year contract extension earlier this month.
- The terms of the deal, which must be approved by the school's Board of Regents, have not been released.
- Sarkisian's initial contract paid him nearly $6 million in 2023, and new terms could push him closer to — or over — $10 million annually.
Put another way: Sarkisian can afford more roofline.
Details: Built in 2014 and updated in 2021, the six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,331 square-foot home is listed for $5.88 million.
- The house comes with a pool, spa, firepit and putting green.
- The listed owner with the Travis Central Appraisal District is "Sax & Luxie Trust."
What they're saying: Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian "were just in a rush to purchase when they first got to Austin and can now focus on something that better suits them," TC McClenning, a spokesperson for Coldwell Banker, which is handling the listing, tells Axios.
- "I said it when I came here three years ago, this is a dream job for me," Sarkisian said in a press announcement about the contract extension. "It's a destination job, and I'm fired up every day to be the head coach at the University of Texas."
