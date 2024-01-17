South Congress H-E-B on target to open this year
H-E-B's new location at Oltorf and South Congress is on track to open later this year as the beloved Texas grocery store chain expands its Central Texas footprint.
Catch up quick: H-E-B demolished its long-standing store at that corner and opened a small, temporary store at the adjacent Twin Oaks Shopping Center.
- Construction began in 2022, and the revamped store is expected to be over 145,000 square feet with two levels for shopping, dining and live music, and three levels of above-ground parking.
What they're saying: "The ongoing work involves infrastructure and road enhancements on Congress Avenue, coupled with indoor construction efforts," a spokesperson for H-E-B tells Axios in an email, adding that the store is set to open in "late 2024."
- H-E-B officials have not disclosed an exact date for the store's opening.
Zoom out: H-E-B opened three new stores in the Austin area last year, including its first multi-level location on Lake Austin Boulevard in February.
- The grocery chain is slated to open a new store in Pflugerville this year and is renovating the Tech Ridge location in Northeast Austin.
- And Manor is expected to get a 110,000-square-foot H-E-B in a new retail center, according to development plans obtained by the Austin American-Statesman, although it could take years before the property is developed.
What's next: Expect a store similar to the Lake Austin H-E-B, with escalators, the grocer's True Texas BBQ restaurant, indoor and outdoor seating and an expanded beer and wine selection.
