A rendering of H-E-B's South Congress location, slated to open later this year. Photo: Courtesy of H-E-B

H-E-B's new location at Oltorf and South Congress is on track to open later this year as the beloved Texas grocery store chain expands its Central Texas footprint.

Catch up quick: H-E-B demolished its long-standing store at that corner and opened a small, temporary store at the adjacent Twin Oaks Shopping Center.

Construction began in 2022, and the revamped store is expected to be over 145,000 square feet with two levels for shopping, dining and live music, and three levels of above-ground parking.

What they're saying: "The ongoing work involves infrastructure and road enhancements on Congress Avenue, coupled with indoor construction efforts," a spokesperson for H-E-B tells Axios in an email, adding that the store is set to open in "late 2024."

H-E-B officials have not disclosed an exact date for the store's opening.

Zoom out: H-E-B opened three new stores in the Austin area last year, including its first multi-level location on Lake Austin Boulevard in February.

The grocery chain is slated to open a new store in Pflugerville this year and is renovating the Tech Ridge location in Northeast Austin.

And Manor is expected to get a 110,000-square-foot H-E-B in a new retail center, according to development plans obtained by the Austin American-Statesman, although it could take years before the property is developed.

What's next: Expect a store similar to the Lake Austin H-E-B, with escalators, the grocer's True Texas BBQ restaurant, indoor and outdoor seating and an expanded beer and wine selection.