One of our personal favorite strip mall spots is Manna Korean Restaurant, on North Lamar. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

After writing about our latest favorite strip mall dining spot, scores of you wrote with recommendations of your own.

Why we like them: These are arguably the gastronomical lifeblood of Austin.

Here's a sampling of your picks.

Meegan A. calls Tomodachi Sushi on Parmer the "best non-fancy sushi place"

Also off Parmer, Eric L. touts NG Cafe for "the best banh mi in town."

A bunch of you recommended Asia Cafe — one of our favorites! — by 183 and Spicewood Springs Road.

Amy B. likes the garlic green beans and beef flat noodles.

In Round Rock, Jim B. vouches for Rock N Grill, where the Indian food is delivered by a robot.

Eric P. points readers to Little Mama's, where you can find "great Filipino food, owned and operated by a kind family who remembers our name and order. It's a tiny, unassuming spot."

Mary S. says Aleida's on Little Elm Trail in Cedar Park "is a real hidden gem. "

"Offerings include many different Venezuelan and Mexican favorites, from arepas and cachapas to empanadas and tacos. And the owner is a really sweet guy."

Also in Cedar Park, Daniel T. says C.R. Surf & Turf is the "closest thing to a fresh fish fry in Austin. Reminds me of New England. The seafood is always fresh."

In southwest Austin, Andre L. recommends the Mediterranean bistro Cafe Malta, by William Cannon and Brodie, for "something slightly more elevated."

Andre also suggests the Evangeline Cafe on Brodie, "a Cajun spot with a surprisingly good burger."

Speaking of more elevated, Eric B. jokes that "for the bougiest strip mall eating experience" try Barley Swine on Burnet Road — with the added bonus of Bufalina Due being in the same strip.



Also on Burnet, Tracie K. is a fan of Nosh & Bevvy, in the same strip mall as Common Interest Karaoke and Slick Willie's pool hall.

"N & B has great curries and fish and chips in the English pub tradition. (Plus, the mini corn dogs are a personal obsession)," Tracie writes.

Out on Howard Lane, Linda H. recommends the pad thai with chicken at KaProw. (Bonus points to KaProw for their website featuring a drone zoom-in of their strip mall.)