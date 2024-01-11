Share on email (opens in new window)

Acting on the theory that some of Austin's best food can be found in its (relatively) low-rent strip malls, your Axios Austin team recently convened for a meal at EurAsia Ramen, a sushi and poke place by Burnet and North Loop.

The scene: Lots of parking.

This mall's architecture, anchored by a Sue Patrick clothing store featuring columns and a raking cornice, might best be described as "nouveau classical."

Mathematically speaking: As with all great strip mall joints, low-key EurAsia is proportionally unassuming to the quality of the cuisine.

Translation: It's about the grub.

Of note: I hadn't uttered the term "Eurasia" since Eighth Grade World History Class with Dr. Mercier.

What we ordered: The creamy pork broth Oyasumi Ramen ($16), with two juicy pieces of pork chashu, a hard-boiled ajitama egg, nori, and roasted corn — the best kind of comfort food.

Also, a delish, not-too-spicy Miso-Hot ($15), delectable salmon-avocado and tuna-avocado rolls ($9 apiece) and the gluten-free vegan ramen ($15), impressive for the double dietary restriction, with a creamy and hearty broth.

The Red Tonkotsu ($15), featuring a complex and spicy pork broth, thin noodles, wood ear mushrooms and scallions — perfect for a cold day.

If you go: Besides its Burnet location, EurAsia can be found in Cedar Park, on Whitestone Blvd., and Oak Hill.