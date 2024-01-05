Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau; Note: Data unavailable in 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals Nearly one-third of Austin homes were owned outright in 2022, up almost 2% from 2017, according to the latest Census Bureau data. That's compared to nearly 40% nationally, the highest share since 2005.

Why it matters: This means some people aren't worrying about high mortgage rates.

Driving the news: Many free-and-clear homeowners are baby boomers who refinanced their mortgages when rates were lower, Bloomberg reports.

Plus: Cash buying was en vogue during the Austin real estate market feeding frenzy of the pandemic times.

Between the lines: There can be a psychological perk to paying off a loan early, but according to some personal finance experts, it could be smarter to invest that money instead.

"If people derive some intrinsic happiness out of paying off their mortgage because it reduces their stress, then that has value," Michael Roberts, a Wharton School finance professor, tells Bloomberg.

What we're watching: Mortgage-rate humble brags. Major forecasts predict rates will dip in 2024, but those with 3% rates likely got the interest rate of a lifetime.

Go deeper: Pending home sales neared record low in October as mortgages approached 8%