How new plant hardiness maps affect Central Texas

Data: Axios analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data; Map: Will Chase/Axios

The first "plant hardiness" map published in over a decade shows a warming shift across Central Texas and most of the rest of the country, a change that may affect plant choices for gardeners and growers.

Why it matters: The U.S. Department of Agriculture Plant Hardiness Zone Map is a kind of bible for farmers and gardeners, helping them understand which plants can thrive in their area — and when to plant them.

Catch up quick: The map was last published in 2012, based on 30 years of average annual low temperatures between 1976 and 2005.

The new map — showing the coldest average temperatures have crept up about 2.5° F across the U.S. — taps data from 1991 to 2020 and information collected from over 13,000 weather stations.

That's nearly double the data collection points compared to the previous map — improving the accuracy of the new one.

How it works: The map divides the U.S. into 13 zones, each representing a range of 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

Each zone is divided further into two five-degree half zones.

Zoom in: Central Texas didn't see enough of a jump for gardeners to drastically change which plants they're growing, according to Daphne Richards, Travis County's horticulturist with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

"I would urge people to have caution, and I still would not encourage people to plant tropical species" like citrus trees or hibiscus, Richards told Axios. "We're still going to have a high potential for one of those (cold) outlier events that is just going to snap everything overnight."

Yes, but: Warming temperatures in Central Texas have shifted when gardeners can plant vegetables.

"It used to be that I would tell people: 'Don't plant them out until about April 1.' Now you can reliably put them out probably mid-March," Richards said.

Between the lines: Many factors influence whether a given plant grows successfully or not, including light, soil moisture, humidity and exposure to the elements.

It's important to analyze the shade, sunlight and other climate factors before you add a plant to your yard, Richards said.

The USDA recommends consulting with local producers, nurseries or master gardeners for area-specific growing advice.

The bottom line: You don't need to start changing which plants you're growing — thriving plants will likely continue to grow successfully.