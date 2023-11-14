Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: AISD Department of Student Enrollment and Attendance; Chart: Axios Visuals Austin ISD expects to see enrollment numbers dip again — even as the city's population booms. Why it matters: Fewer students means less money for the district, per state formulas, and AISD has yet to rebound since the pandemic supercharged the downward trend.

By the numbers: A formal snapshot of enrollment numbers won't be submitted until January, but AISD's Department of Student Enrollment expects the figure to be around 73,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, according to figures provided to Axios.

That would represent at least a 0.5% drop in enrollment from the previous year, and a more than 9.7% decrease from pre-pandemic enrollment of 80,911 students in the 2019-20 school year.

Meanwhile, the latest population estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau placed Austin among the country's top 10 largest cities for the first time this year.

Flashback: AISD shuttered four elementary campuses after the 2019-2020 school year amid declining enrollment.

What they're saying: "The district is not discussing any school closures at this time," Austin school district spokesperson Nayeli Santoyo Flores told Axios.

Details: Elementary enrollment has decreased by about 400 students from last year to this year and middle school has decreased by about 800 students, according to district officials.

Meanwhile, high school enrollment has increased by about 600 students.

Half of the district's 116 campuses are enrolled under 70% of their operational capacity, which the district defines as the number of students that could fit in an optimal way for teaching and learning.

Between the lines: The rising cost of living has driven people with kids to surrounding counties.

The median home price within the city of Austin is $536,028 and $525,000 for Travis County, according to the Austin Board of Realtors' September report.

The median price is $426,752 in Williamson County, $400,000 in Hays, $340,000 in Bastrop and $289,330 in Caldwell.

Of note: Georgetown in Williamson County saw the fastest pace of population growth in the country, according to Census data, at a rate of 14.4%.

Zoom out: Widespread teacher and staff shortages during the pandemic exacerbated enrollment issues across the country.

Frustrated parents pulled kids out of traditional public schools, while private and charter schools gained students.

Major metropolitan areas were hit the hardest.

The bottom line: The district loses $6,160 with each fewer student enrolled, per AISD officials.

What we're watching: if a new, user-friendly AISD enrollment system helps stanch the flow.