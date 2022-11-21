Data: City of Austin; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Young families are moving to the 'burbs.

Why it matters: The rising cost of living in Austin is pushing people with kids to surrounding counties, with major implications for schools — not to mention transportation and political representation.

Between the lines: Heading for the suburbs is not a new trend — suburban schools took off after the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision spurred a round of white flight — but recent migration shifts have accelerated amid escalating home costs.

Plus: Now the families moving out are of all demographic stripes, with the growth of Central Texas' suburban Black population outstripping that of Austin's.

By the numbers: Austin Independent School District enrollment dropped 1.2% over last year, which it blames partly on housing costs, per the American-Statesman.

Enrollment dropped to 73,730 in October school year — from 74,602 at the same time last year — the latest in a long series of dips.

Meanwhile: Dripping Springs ISD, in Hays County, gained students — going from below 7,000 students before the pandemic to 8,000 students now, per an Axios review of state enrollment data.

Leander ISD, in Williamson County, bumped up from about 40,000 to nearly 42,000.

Hutto hopped from roughly 7,500 to nearly 9,000 students.

Follow the money: School district funding from the state is tied to enrollment, so fewer students means less money — including for teacher raises.

Starting salary for AISD teachers is now $52,190. Base pay rises to $55,169 after 15 years.

Zoom out: The median housing price in October in the Austin city limits was ​​$555,000, according to the Austin Board of Realtors.

A decade earlier it was half that, per data from the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center. .

Yes, but: In the Greater Austin area, prices have dropped by about 14%from the peak in May, going from a median of $560,000 to $480,000 in October.

What they're saying: "It's getting more expensive to both live in Austin, but also to raise a family in Austin," Katie Casstevens, interim executive director of student enrollment and attendance, told the American-Statesman.