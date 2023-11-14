Austin is a city teeming with great aguas frescas — and we recently tried one at the new Cosmic on East Fourth Street.

Zoom in: The sandía agua fresca ($6) is a mix of fresh watermelon and cucumber limeade, with a sprig of mint tucked in and a sprinkling of paprika on top for a kick.

It was bright, refreshing and pretty to look at — and a nice way open the day.

The vibe: Industrial chic.

Original graffiti remains plastered across corrugated metal siding.

Old cinder-block walls give a kind of abandoned-factory look to the place.

A burbling water feature emanates from a rusted-out pipe.

Flashback: The new Cosmic is located in the rapidly changing Saltillo District, in a former warehouse complex known as the Texaco Depot.

The depot was an early rail yard for unloading oil and other petroleum products.

Once home to industrial businesses like an automobile tire warehouse, the buildings were then repurposed as art studio space.

Now you can get tacos — we scarfed down the arrachera steak and the al pastor, each perfectly good at $4.50 apiece.

Pro tip: Make sure to hit the rooftop garden, with prime views of the architectural and sociological transformation of East Austin.