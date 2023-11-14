Nov 14, 2023 - Food and Drink

Trying Austin's newest Cosmic cafe

Watermelon aqua fresca at Cosmic Cafe. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Austin is a city teeming with great aguas frescas — and we recently tried one at the new Cosmic on East Fourth Street.

Zoom in: The sandía agua fresca ($6) is a mix of fresh watermelon and cucumber limeade, with a sprig of mint tucked in and a sprinkling of paprika on top for a kick.

  • It was bright, refreshing and pretty to look at — and a nice way open the day.

The vibe: Industrial chic.

  • Original graffiti remains plastered across corrugated metal siding.
  • Old cinder-block walls give a kind of abandoned-factory look to the place.
  • A burbling water feature emanates from a rusted-out pipe.

Flashback: The new Cosmic is located in the rapidly changing Saltillo District, in a former warehouse complex known as the Texaco Depot.

Now you can get tacos — we scarfed down the arrachera steak and the al pastor, each perfectly good at $4.50 apiece.

Pro tip: Make sure to hit the rooftop garden, with prime views of the architectural and sociological transformation of East Austin.

