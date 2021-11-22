11 hours ago - Food and Drink
What to order at Rosita's Al Pastor
Asher Price
The al pastor tacos at Rosita's
The al pastor tacos at Rosita's. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Asher recently popped by Rosita's Al Pastor, the East Riverside standby for — what else? — some al pastor tacos.

Flashback: Rosa Juarez opened both a brick-and-mortar spot and the food truck out front more than 30 years ago.

On a Monday night, the special at the trailer is unbeatable — four al pastor tacos, succulent with chewy pork and juicy pineapple, for just $6.

He also grabbed a veggie torta overflowing with grilled bell peppers and onions, nopales, avocado and beans. It was tasty too, but when in Rome, stick with the al pastor.

  • Rosita's is open 9am to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and 9am-3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

🏆 Pro tip: To drink, grab a melón agua fresca — refreshing and just on this side of not-too-sweet.

