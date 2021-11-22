Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

What to order at Rosita's Al Pastor

Asher recently popped by Rosita's Al Pastor, the East Riverside standby for — what else? — some al pastor tacos.

Flashback: Rosa Juarez opened both a brick-and-mortar spot and the food truck out front more than 30 years ago.

On a Monday night, the special at the trailer is unbeatable — four al pastor tacos, succulent with chewy pork and juicy pineapple, for just $6.

He also grabbed a veggie torta overflowing with grilled bell peppers and onions, nopales, avocado and beans. It was tasty too, but when in Rome, stick with the al pastor.

Rosita's is open 9am to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and 9am-3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

🏆 Pro tip: To drink, grab a melón agua fresca — refreshing and just on this side of not-too-sweet.