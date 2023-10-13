What to eat at Austin City Limits weekend two

Share on email (opens in new window)

Festivalgoers have dozens of food options to choose from at ACL Music Festival. Photo: Nicole Cobler

There's another important lineup to note at Austin City Limits Music Festival: The stacked list of local food vendors.

Why it matters: Don't expect ballpark hot dogs and nachos. The ACL food court shines each year, showcasing local restaurants and all that Austin has to offer.

The big picture: Festivalgoers headed to weekend two have plenty to choose from, with 50 vendors at Zilker Park.

Notable new arrivals include Cuantos Tacos, Korean-influenced wine bar and restaurant Underdog, butcher shop Salt & Time and seafood truck Huckleberry.

Micklethwait Barbecue's oak-smoked brisket sandwich at ACL. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

What we ate: During weekend one, we had to try Micklethwait Barbecue's oak-smoked brisket sandwich ($17).

The popular barbecue shop at East Austin's Saddle Up also offers pulled pork mac and cheese ($17), vegetarian frito pie ($15) and a pastrami dog ($17) at the festival. Taco Bronco — also located at Saddle Up — is available at ACL Eats too.

And we scarfed down every bit of the beef and lamb gyro ($15) from Shawarma Point, the Mediterranean truck at Rainey Street. The chicken shawarma ($16) was just as delicious.

Pro tip: Activate your ACL wristband and register for cashless payments to move quickly through the food lines.