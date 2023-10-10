14 mins ago - News

Austin firm wins $55 million autonomous vessel funding

Asher Price
A Saronic unmanned vessel floats in the water with a warship in the background.

A prototype Saronic Spyglass vessel undertakes a mission in its first open water exercise with the US Navy, in the Pacific earlier this year. Photo courtesy Saronic

An Austin defense technology firm is getting a chunk of cash to boost its robotic ship business.

Driving the news: Austin-based maritime company Saronic announced Tuesday a $55 million round of funding led by California-based Caffeinated Capital for research, development and manufacture of ocean-going drones.

Why it matters: The investment gives Austin a toehold in the development of a fast-growing technology.

  • The global autonomous ship market is projected to nearly double in size to $9.87 billion by 2030, per Fortune Business Insights.

What's happening: The company, formed just over a year ago, is currently developing Spyglass, a 6-foot vessel, and Cutlass, a 13-foot vessel, capable of carrying payloads in "communication-denied and GPS-denied environments," per the company.

What they're saying: "Think of them as drone boats for the Navy to enable target identification and intelligence gathering," Dino Mavrookas, Saronic co-founder and CEO, tells Axios.

  • "America's conventional shipbuilding ecosystem lacks the agility to match the threats posed by our adversaries," Mavrookas says.
  • The company has already built 10 of the Spyglass vessels at its facilities at The Yard, near the intersection of South Congress and St. Elmo.

Of note: Other investors in Saronic include 8VC, helmed by prominent Austin Republican political contributor Joe Lonsdale.

  • Other investors include the firms Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Point72 Ventures, Silent Ventures, Overmatch Ventures, Ensemble VC, Cubit Capital, and the U.S. Innovative Technology Fund.

The big picture: The U.S. Navy is expanding its drone fleet as part of an arms race with China, which has unveiled robotic ships of its own.

  • At stake is dominance of increasingly contentious waters in the Pacific.

By the numbers: The Navy is already invested in robotic boats, and requested more than $500 million for unmanned vehicle research and development in fiscal year 2024.

Yes, but: The battle over the ethics of unmanned warfare has raged for years — and some national security insiders have warned about unexpected costs of earlier efforts involving unmanned vessels.

The bottom line: Congress has previously balked at the cost of the autonomous vessels, declining some appropriations requests for unmanned vehicles — but lawmakers appear increasingly receptive to Navy requests as conflict escalates on the Pacific rim.

