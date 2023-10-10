Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A prototype Saronic Spyglass vessel undertakes a mission in its first open water exercise with the US Navy, in the Pacific earlier this year. Photo courtesy Saronic

An Austin defense technology firm is getting a chunk of cash to boost its robotic ship business.

Driving the news: Austin-based maritime company Saronic announced Tuesday a $55 million round of funding led by California-based Caffeinated Capital for research, development and manufacture of ocean-going drones.

Why it matters: The investment gives Austin a toehold in the development of a fast-growing technology.

The global autonomous ship market is projected to nearly double in size to $9.87 billion by 2030, per Fortune Business Insights.

What's happening: The company, formed just over a year ago, is currently developing Spyglass, a 6-foot vessel, and Cutlass, a 13-foot vessel, capable of carrying payloads in "communication-denied and GPS-denied environments," per the company.

What they're saying: "Think of them as drone boats for the Navy to enable target identification and intelligence gathering," Dino Mavrookas, Saronic co-founder and CEO, tells Axios.

"America's conventional shipbuilding ecosystem lacks the agility to match the threats posed by our adversaries," Mavrookas says.

The company has already built 10 of the Spyglass vessels at its facilities at The Yard, near the intersection of South Congress and St. Elmo.

Of note: Other investors in Saronic include 8VC, helmed by prominent Austin Republican political contributor Joe Lonsdale.

Other investors include the firms Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Point72 Ventures, Silent Ventures, Overmatch Ventures, Ensemble VC, Cubit Capital, and the U.S. Innovative Technology Fund.

The big picture: The U.S. Navy is expanding its drone fleet as part of an arms race with China, which has unveiled robotic ships of its own.

At stake is dominance of increasingly contentious waters in the Pacific.

By the numbers: The Navy is already invested in robotic boats, and requested more than $500 million for unmanned vehicle research and development in fiscal year 2024.

Four U.S. unmanned ships are now operating out of Japan, Defense News reported in September.

And Austal USA announced in February that it had delivered to the Navy the 337-foot Apalachicola, which can operate for up to 30 days without sailors.

Yes, but: The battle over the ethics of unmanned warfare has raged for years — and some national security insiders have warned about unexpected costs of earlier efforts involving unmanned vessels.

"Fewer sailors meant fewer problems spotted, and less capacity to fix them while underway," per a 2021 article in Texas National Security Review.

The bottom line: Congress has previously balked at the cost of the autonomous vessels, declining some appropriations requests for unmanned vehicles — but lawmakers appear increasingly receptive to Navy requests as conflict escalates on the Pacific rim.