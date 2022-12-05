With national eyes on Tuesday's U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, we took a look at the Austinites who have given big this election cycle to the campaigns of Republican nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Why it matters: Yes, Democrats will control the Senate regardless of who wins, but holding the extra seat would cut the power of individual senators — like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin — and help Democrats control the flow of committee business.

Plus: Adding a Senate seat in the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff would give Democrats more investigative resources and — crucially — nearly unilateral power to issue subpoenas without Republican buy-in.

A win by Walker would boost the prospects of former President Donald Trump, who saw his political clout diminished by key candidates' losses in the November midterms.

Between the lines: The donations, which we pulled from Federal Election Commission campaign finance data, are a window into the upper echelons of Central Texas political donors.

Top givers locally to Warnock for Georgia include:

Matt Winkler, founder of biotech firm Asuragen, who has contributed $5,000.

Luci Johnson, investor and the daughter of the late president, has contributed $8,700.

Marc Winkelman, philanthropist and head of Calendar Holdings, gave $5,800.

Joe Gebbia, a founder of Airbnb; Jerome Kearns, head of Four Hands Maid Service; and Chris Hyams, CEO of Indeed, have each donated $2,900.

Local givers to Walker include:

Realtor Olivia Barnard, who gave $5,800.

Billionaire Joe Lonsdale, who has contributed $5,000.

Car dealer Bryan Hardeman has given $11,200.

What they're saying: Walker "speaks for conservatives who have been viciously lied about in mainstream media," Barnard tells Axios.

"I support candidates who believe in limited government, free speech, the second amendment and who are pro-life … Most importantly, I am for common sense governance and America First policies that benefit us all."

The other side: "People like Herschel Walker who support a guy like Donald Trump are dangerous people — dangerous for the future of the republic," Winkelman tells Axios. "He has no business being involved in governing people."

Zoom out: Statewide, major Walker supporters include Bettina Langlais, who organized a mask-burning protest in Dallas in opposition to COVID restrictions; Annette Simmons, a philanthropist and widow of radioactive waste disposal baron Harold Simmons; Plano construction company CEO Ben Pogue; restaurateur Bobby Cox; real estate broker David Mafrige; and Tom Hicks, the businessman and former owner of the Texas Rangers; and construction magnate Harlan Crow.

Warnock contributors include North Texas attorney Roger Sanders, Fort Worth investor Geoffrey Raynor, Dallas auto executive Christopher Reynolds and Dorchester Minerals CEO William McManemin.

By the numbers: Warnock's campaign reported raising $150.5 million through Nov. 16, three times the $58.3 million Walker's campaign reported raising through the same period, per Open Secrets, a nonprofit that tracks money in politics.

Bottom line: The Texas donations confirm how fiercely national local politics have become.