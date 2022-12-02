Georgia runoff holds key to Senate subpoena power

Democrats have already clinched control of the Senate, but the difference between 50 and 51 seats will play a major role in their ability to counter the new House Republican majority's priority: investigations.

Why it matters: Adding a Senate seat in the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff would give Democrats more investigative resources and — crucially — nearly unilateral power to issue subpoenas without Republican buy-in.

State of play: Under the current power-sharing agreement governing a split 50-50 Senate, committee membership, budgets and office space are evenly divided — even though Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote technically means Democrats hold the majority.

If Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) wins his runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats would be entitled to more committee seats and a larger share of the budget.

That means Democratic committee chairs would no longer have to seek bipartisan support to issue subpoenas compelling witness testimony or the production of documents.

What we're watching: Democratic senators on key committees like the Homeland Security Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations are already preparing to add more counsel to their staff in expectation of a larger budget.

Priorities for Democratic investigations could include "climate issues, President Trump and his family, and election issues," said Alyssa DaCunha, co-chair of WilmerHale's congressional investigations practice.

"We could also see Democratic investigations intended as 'counter-programming' to House Republican investigations," DaCunha added.

House Republicans have already signaled their intention to investigate Hunter Biden, the administration's handling of the border and alleged politicization of the Justice Department.

The intrigue: Senate Democrats could also pursue their own investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection and build on the work of the House Jan. 6 committee, which is set to dissolve at the end of the current Congress.

Be smart: Senate committees historically function on a more bipartisan basis than the House, so don't expect a Democratic-controlled Senate to pursue overtly partisan investigations.