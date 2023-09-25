Austin breweries win at Great American Beer Fest
Four Austin-area brewers medaled at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this past weekend.
Why it matters: This is the premiere U.S. beer contest, and the competition for the best brews has gotten stiff.
Who won: Lazarus Brewing Company, with locations on East Sixth and Airport Boulevard, took top honors for its Crazy Horse and Prodigal Pils varieties, in the Bohemian-style Pilsener and German-style Pilsener categories.
- Vacancy Brewing, on St. Elmo Road, won gold for its Jet Lag Lager.
- Family Business Beer Company in Dripping Springs took home top marks in the chili beer category for its Chilis from the Grave beer.
- Lone Man Mountain Brewing Company in Driftwood took a bronze for its LMM Belgian Amber for its Belgian-style ale.
The intrigue: Illustrating the continuing vibrancy of a crowded Austin brewery scene, Vacancy opened in 2021 and Lone Mountain launched just last year.
- Family Business was started in 2018 by "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles and his relatives.
Day trip alert: Real Ale Brewing Company in Blanco, now an old standby among regional breweries, won prizes in two categories.
Flashback: Five other Central Texas breweries took home awards in the World Beer Cup competition earlier this year — known as "Olympics of beer."
Bottom line: We're thirsty.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.