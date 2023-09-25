Share on email (opens in new window)

Four Austin-area brewers medaled at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this past weekend.

Why it matters: This is the premiere U.S. beer contest, and the competition for the best brews has gotten stiff.

Who won: Lazarus Brewing Company, with locations on East Sixth and Airport Boulevard, took top honors for its Crazy Horse and Prodigal Pils varieties, in the Bohemian-style Pilsener and German-style Pilsener categories.

Vacancy Brewing, on St. Elmo Road, won gold for its Jet Lag Lager.

Family Business Beer Company in Dripping Springs took home top marks in the chili beer category for its Chilis from the Grave beer.

Lone Man Mountain Brewing Company in Driftwood took a bronze for its LMM Belgian Amber for its Belgian-style ale.

The intrigue: Illustrating the continuing vibrancy of a crowded Austin brewery scene, Vacancy opened in 2021 and Lone Mountain launched just last year.

Family Business was started in 2018 by "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles and his relatives.

Day trip alert: Real Ale Brewing Company in Blanco, now an old standby among regional breweries, won prizes in two categories.

Flashback: Five other Central Texas breweries took home awards in the World Beer Cup competition earlier this year — known as "Olympics of beer."

Bottom line: We're thirsty.