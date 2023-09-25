55 mins ago - Things to Do

Austin breweries win at Great American Beer Fest

Asher Price
Four Austin-area brewers medaled at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this past weekend.

Why it matters: This is the premiere U.S. beer contest, and the competition for the best brews has gotten stiff.

Who won: Lazarus Brewing Company, with locations on East Sixth and Airport Boulevard, took top honors for its Crazy Horse and Prodigal Pils varieties, in the Bohemian-style Pilsener and German-style Pilsener categories.

The intrigue: Illustrating the continuing vibrancy of a crowded Austin brewery scene, Vacancy opened in 2021 and Lone Mountain launched just last year.

Day trip alert: Real Ale Brewing Company in Blanco, now an old standby among regional breweries, won prizes in two categories.

Flashback: Five other Central Texas breweries took home awards in the World Beer Cup competition earlier this year — known as "Olympics of beer."

Bottom line: We're thirsty.

