Local breweries honored in "Olympics of beer"
Five Central Texas breweries — including three based in Austin — took home awards in one of the world's most prestigious beer competitions.
State of beer: Austin Beerworks, Meanwhile Brewing and Pinthouse Brewing each took home silver medals in three different categories of the World Beer Cup competition — often dubbed the "Olympics of Beer."
- Austin Beerworks was honored for its "Golden Sour" in the wood- and barrel-aged sour beer category, while Real Ale Brewing in Blanco took home gold in the same category for their "Scots Gone Wild."
- Meanwhile was awarded for its "Fore!" — an Arnold Palmer-style kolsch — in the herb and spice beer category.
- Pinthouse won a prize for its "Lasso Pils" in the hoppy lager category.
- Plus, Johnson City-based Pecan Street Brewing secured bragging rights for its "Pecan Street Rye Lager" in the rye beer category.
Flashback: Real Ale Brewing got its start in Central Texas over 25 years ago and produces around 60,000 barrels a year.
By the numbers: The competition featured more than 10,000 beers submitted by 2,376 breweries from 51 countries. It's hosted by the Boulder-based Brewers Association, and the winners were announced at the Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville, Tenn.
Zoom out: Other Texas breweries to take home prizes include Houston-based Karbach Brewing for its "Mother in Lager," Saint Arnold Brewing's "Pumpkinator" and Holler Brewing's "Dollar Pils Y'all."
The bottom line: Austin has some seriously good beer.
